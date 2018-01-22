Biba manifesto 2018: Push to prevent regulation stifling productivity

Biba calls for stability in rate of regulatory change, proportionate supervision and a global competition objective for the FCA

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has called on the government to find ways to prevent regulation from hindering broker productivity.

The call comes within the trade body’s manifesto for 2018 and asks the government to support the following aims:

a period of stability in the rate of regulatory change

a global competition objective for the FCA

a focus on proportionate supervision for its low-risk sector.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto at the Houses of Parliament on 22 January, Nicky Morgan, MP, who is chair of the Treasury Committee, commented: “I’m delighted to launch Biba’s manifesto.

“Insurance brokers play a crucial role for customers and in the wider economy. I look forward to engaging with Biba, particularly on the important issues of productivity and the role of regulation.”

Balance

Biba’s chief executive, Steve White explained: “Of late, ministers have been very vocal about how UK productivity lags behind other countries and Biba is asking for government and regulators to engage with Biba to achieve better balance between risk and regulation.”

He argued that research has shown that systemic risk does not arise from insurance brokers yet they, and their customers, are faced with “a barrage of new instructions, rules, documentation and missives from one of the most expensive regulators in the world”.

He added: “These ‘business as usual’ demands have been in addition to the coming challenges of the GDPR, the Insurance Distribution Directive, the Payment Services Directive and Brexit.

“The sheer weight of red tape and continual changes affect our sector’s productivity, increases frictional costs and hinder service and innovation.”

The manifesto, which this year has the theme ‘Engaging’, also sees Biba call for a freeze on the insurance premium tax (IPT) rate for the duration of this parliament.

In total the organisation makes 37 calls and 19 Biba commitments across the manifesto.

Brexit

The document also includes a special section related to Europe which is dedicated to engaging with Europe about a smooth EU exit.

White said: “We are pleased that government will be legislating to allow many EEA regulated insurers to continue to allow for contracts of insurance for UK clients; but this needs to work both ways and we are calling for a trade agreement that allows for mutual recognition.”

In addition, access to insurance is also high on the body’s agenda, particularly with regard to the 16m people who currently do not have access to home insurance in the UK.

Biba is part of the Financial Inclusion Commission Reference Group and is calling for wider signposting to suitable insurance brokers to help narrow the insurance gap.

Sign-posting

Graeme Trudgill, Biba’s executive director stated: “Biba already has a successful established model for helping consumers and businesses access suitable insurance cover thought our Find-A-Broker service which doubled the number of annual enquires in 2017 to 551,300.

“We believe the FCA and other stakeholders can do more to broaden signposting, particularly people with medical conditions, to appropriate insurance brokers to help them access insurance.”

The trade body also committed to help raise awareness about the terrorism insurance gap and to assist the market in developing suitable solutions including broadening the scope of Pool Re to include non-damage business interruption cover.

Biba’s chairman, Lord Hunt of Wirral, concluded: “Biba has wide support for its 37 manifesto calls to action and 19 Biba commitments on the issues that are impacting general insurance brokers and their customers.

“Insurers, trade bodies, charities, ministers, public bodies and brokers are all quoted in this year’s engaging manifesto document which sets a clear and constructive agenda for 2018.”

