Ardonagh sells remaining Broker Network stake in £30m deal

Nevada, an investment vehicle originally backed by KIRS Group, has purchased a further 19.9% of the business.

Nevada Investment Holdings has bought the remaining 19.9% stake in Broker Network for £30m subject to meeting certain business performance measures.

Nevada is an investment vehicle which was set up by Towergate-owner KIRS Group.

KIRS Group, which was later rebranded as Ardonagh, includes Towergate, Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group, Carole Nash and Price Forbes.

Janice Deakin, deputy CEO of The Ardonagh Group stated: “It’s clear from all we have done in Ardonagh so far that we have no shortage of ambition and a track record of making things happen.

“We have a clear model of majority ownership of all the businesses in the group excluding Broker Network, which operates a model that works well for brokers needing the support of a network either as a member or an owner whilst retaining an individual level of independence and ownership of their business.

“We see these strategies as very complementary for our joint shareholders.”

Support

Deakin also advised that the transaction would provide further resources to support Ardonagh’s ambitions while retaining its strong relationship with Broker Network with the support and guidance of “common shareholders”.

She added: “The Ardonagh Group companies, including our MGAs and Bishopsgate continue to provide services and products to Broker Network Members and that will remain unchanged.”

Since Nevada first invested into Broker Network in 2016 the organisation has made a number of acquisitions following the ‘hub and spoke’ business model.

Most recently it bought Saffron Insurance.

Matthew Raino of Nevada commented: “Broker Network has performed very well since our initial investment in July 2016, completing nine acquisitions as part of their mission to build regional centres of broking excellence and continuing to provide market leading services to its members.

“We look forward to supporting the company during the next phase of investments and growth as part of our broader focus on the UK insurance services space.”

