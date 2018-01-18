Marsh Networks partners with Ataraxia for succession planning

Equity release offering available to Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership and Bluefin Network members.

Marsh has teamed up with Ataraxia in a move it said would support medium to long-term succession planning for commercial insurance brokers.

The partnership is available to Marsh Networks members made up of Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership, and Bluefin Network members.

As part of the agreement, Marsh Networks will introduce broker members looking for investment in their business to Ataraxia while Ataraxia clients will be given the option to join the Marsh Networks offering most suitable for them.

Marsh detailed that Ataraxia provides an equity release service to brokers. It highlighted that this could be used should a director wish to retire, to generate funds for an acquisition or simply to swap capital for cash.

Ambitions

Last year Ataraxia backed the management buyout and partial retirement of owner Ian Styles from Hemel Hempstead broker EIC Insurance Services.

David Hopwood, head of Marsh Networks, commented: “Ataraxia provides a solution to our member brokers that do not want to sell, but instead are focusing on promoting existing staff or bringing new people into the firm as part of their succession plans, and want to release some equity into the business.

“Together with Ataraxia, we can help brokers achieve these ambitions while maintaining their independence.”

Ataraxia director Adam Boakes added: “By working with Marsh Networks we will be able to provide even greater trading support to our broker clients. Underpinning this, brokers will also have access to the support services offered by Marsh Networks.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.