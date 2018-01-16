Ian Gosden steps down as Higos MD to focus on deals

He becomes chair of the GRP-owned broker as Neil Thornton steps up to the interim managing director role.

Ian Gosden has changed roles at Higos from MD to chair in order to focus on acquisitions, third party distribution and product development.

Neil Thornton, current MD for retail broking at Higos’ owner GRP, who joined the company in 2016, becomes MD on an interim basis while Higos finalises its search for a permanent MD.

Gosden, who founded Higos in 1990, commented: “Higos is a scale business which has grown fast in recent months, following four acquisitions since we became part of the GRP Group in March last year.”

Focus

He added: “This new role will help me to focus fully on Higos’ growth agenda and, as a result, I welcome Neil to the business to oversee the operational side.”

Higos acts as the south west regional hub for owner GRP. As part of the consolidator’s strategy each hub is making bolt-on acquisitions. Most recently Higos bought local broker GMM Commercial.

The business was acquisitive prior to the GRP deal and in 2015 received funding from Clydesdale Bank in order to buy local brokers.

Time

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO broking, said: “Giving Ian the means to spend more time focused on acquisitions will benefit the business, as M&A is in a sweet spot at the present time and we want to take full advantage.”

He added: “Ian will also continue to provide strategic oversight and development of the current introducer panel, which continues to be a key driver of organic growth in Higos within both non-standard household and commercial lines.”

Bruce said he expected to make an announcement on a new permanent MD for Higos in due course.

