GRP broking CEO Mike Bruce hails County Group deal

The deal gives Global Risk Partners its first hub in the North West and is the consolidator's biggest acquisition so far.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) broking CEO, Mike Bruce, has praised the team at County Group following GRP’s acquisition of the Crewe-based broker.

The deal, which adds £72m of GWP to GRP and has received regulatory approval, went through last week.

This is in addition to the £550m of GWP that GRP reported in a December trading update.

Bruce commented: “It is a good business with good scale and very good management and it is another hub.

“It gives us something towards the North West and even a little foothold in Wales.”

According to the CEO, GRP now has hubs in Yorkshire, the North West, Northern Ireland and full coverage around the South.

Areas of interest to develop new hubs include the northern Home Counties and the East Midlands.

Bolt-ons

Bruce was also keen to point out GRP “spends as much time looking at bolt-on deals” as it does for its main hubs.

“In 2018 we want all the hub businesses to crack on and do some bolt-on deals,” he added.

Bruce noted that GRP’s other hubs Alan & Thomas, Higos, Greens and Marshall Wooldridge “all have a very active pipeline”.

GRP’s current hub and spoke model means that the brokers it buys as hubs retain their management staff and branding.

Bruce reiterated that this would continue for County Group.

Cohesion

Bruce continued: “We are doing more work developing products and developing best practice.

“If someone does something well in any part of the business then others can learn from that. Everyone has been really, really positive about sharing info.”

He concluded: “We’re looking for more cohesion, not integration”.

