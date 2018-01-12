Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Emmanuel Kenning and Siân Barton discuss the key points from the week's news.

In a new Insurance Age podcast the editor and deputy editor share their thoughts on the stories most read by brokers in the past week.

Click on the link to hear their views and analysis.

Or download the podcast to listen later.

Top five stories - week commencing 8 January:

1) Brendan McCafferty out in Axa restructure

2) Ex-AA executive chairman Bob Mackenzie takes company to employment tribunal

3) FCA fines totalled £229.5m in 2017

4) JLT Specialty appoints Lucy Clarke as Global CEO

5) CII's Sian Fisher tackles online criticism

