Review of the year: December 2017

Bluefin being fined £4m by the FCA dominated the interest of Insurance Age’s readers in the final month of there year. There were two stories in the top five but there was also room for a new MGA, a fraud court case and another look at Amazon’s insurance plans.

5) The launch of a new MGA run by an ex-LV employee in association with Circle Insurance Services was exclusively revealed by Insurance Age.

Former LV man leaves to set up Birmingham MGA

Former LV head of trading (North), Mark Hands, has left the insurer to set up managing general agent Mercia Underwriting, Insurance Age revealed.

He has taken two members of staff from the regional LV team and capacity for the provider has been sourced by Circle Insurance Services through Lloyd’s.

The MGA will begin underwriting on 1 January 2018 and be based in Birmingham.

According to a statement from Circle the MGA’s product range includes property owners, business combined, package, professional indemnity, construction, directors and officers and a number of marine products all of which are all underwritten by ‘A’ rated capacity providers.

4) There was huge interest in November in the news about Amazon planning to disrupt the insurance market. In fact the topic made two of the five most clicked on stories that month. And the interest remained high in December too.

New Analysis: Has Amazon let the cat out of the bag?

The insurance market questioned how Amazon could position itself in the sector following the news that the tech-giant is looking to employ insurance product managers in order to “disrupt” the market.

There was a mixed response to what they might do next. Some speculated that Amazon could operate as a managing general agent (MGA) or broker, while others believed that the business may seek to embed insurance into the customer journey when products are purchased.

The plan was uncovered when the organisation posted an advert online looking for an EU product manager tasked with “disrupting the way traditional product insurance services are acquired”.

3) The first instalment of a Bluefin double-header. Compliance experts shared their thoughts on the broker being fined £4m by the FCA.

Bluefin’s £4m fine should serve as “wake-up” call for brokers, say experts

Compliance specialists said brokers needed to ensure there were no conflicts of interest. The experts urged brokers to review their systems and controls to make sure they were not misleading their customers.

This followed the news from 6 December that the Financial Conduct Authority had fined Bluefin Insurance Services £4,023,800 for misleading its clients between 9 March 2011 and 31 December 2014, when the broker was owned by Axa.

2) The former-Gallagher employee was the subject of a criminal investigation by the City of London Police and pleaded guilty in court.

£500K Gallagher fraudster faces sentencing

A former claims manager for Arthur J Gallagher is to be sentenced for stealing £500,000 from the broker according to reports in The Evening Standard.

James Cunnington, of Tipton, admitted to stealing the £500,000 over five years from 2011 after an internal audit at the broker uncovered the scam and spotted 100 suspicious insurance claims.

In November Cunnington pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by abuse of position. Arthur J Gallagher confirmed that Cunnington is due to be sentenced in January next year.

1) Bluefin’s fine was the hottest topic of the month – the broker received a 30% discount for settling at an early stage of the FCA’s investigation otherwise it would have been facing a £5,748,200 bill.

The FCA fines Bluefin £4m

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Bluefin Insurance Services £4,023,800 for “having inadequate systems and controls and failing to provide information to its customers about Bluefin’s independence in a way that was clear, fair and not misleading”.

The FCA detailed that between 9 March 2011 and 31 December 2014, Bluefin, which was owned by Axa UK at the time, held itself out to be ‘truly independent’ when providing advice and recommending insurers to customers.

However, according to the watchdog the broker failed to implement “adequate systems and controls” to manage the conflict that arose from Bluefin being owned by an insurer.