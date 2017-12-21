Review of the year: November 2017

It was a double double in November. There were two entries for the Ardonagh Group and two for Amazon in the penultimate month of the year. But it was a new partnership between Bollington and Wilson that ultimately topped the most clicked list.

5) Insurance Age revealed that Ardonagh had recruited Rob Worrell with Janice Deakin taking on a new role.

Rob Worrell joins Towergate-owner Ardonagh as CEO insurance broking

Rob Worrell’s appointment as CEO insurance broking at Ardonagh Group effective 4 December, was revealed by Insurance Age at the start of November.

Most recently Worrell had been head of general insurance at Marsh-owned Jelf but he left the business earlier this year.

The market had been speculating about where he would go next since his departure was announced.

He replaced Janice Deakin who stepped up to be CEO of distribution for Ardonagh.

4) A job advert provided clarity over Amazon’s plans to swoop into the insurance market. It came just four days after the rumours started to swirl (see story two).

Amazon states “disruption” plans in job advert

Amazon was looking for a product manager to look after EU product insurance according to an advertisement posted on job site Linked In.

The advert revealed Amazon’s intention to re-define and disrupt traditional insurance models.

Amazon stated in the advert: “Product insurance is a young and dynamic program in Europe, present in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

“Along with internal and external partners, we are re-defining the warranties and product insurance experience, disrupting the way traditional product insurance services are acquired and delivered and creating a new palette of services.”

3) Janice Deakin spoke exclusively to Insurance Age to give extra details on her new role and the changing structure at Ardonagh following the news of Rob Worrell’s appointment (see story five).

Deakin: The fix is over at Ardonagh

Janice Deakin said that Ardonagh group was now spending 10% of its time on fixing former problems and 90% of its time moving forward as she took on the CEO distribution role for the group.

Insurance Age revealed earlier the same week that Deakin, who joined the business in 2015, was set to hand over the CEO insurance broking role to Rob Worrell in December. Worrell’s remit includes looking after the Advisory business including Chase Templeton. The businesses within the Advisory segment will remain using the Towergate brand.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age, Deakin explained that Worrell’s appointment did not change Joe Thelwell’s role as CEO for Advisory.

2) Amazon’s plans to disrupt the insurance market first came to light on 10 November, as story four shows it was a subject that garnered a huge amount of interest in the broking market.

Amazon silent on insurance disruption rumours

Tech giant Amazon declined to comment on market rumours that it was advertising for insurance professionals to join the company so it could build a team in order to disrupt the insurance chain.

GlobalData, a data and analytics specialist, released a statement advising that Amazon was currently recruiting insurance professionals in London to join a new team “looking to disrupt the insurance market in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain”.

Patricia Davies, financial services analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The company is in a good position having established itself as a key service provider for households with its ‘Prime’ service, as well as offering a TV channel and movie service.”

1) A high profile merger created a new offering with 141,000 policyholders and 390 staff across six offices.

Bollington mergers with Wilson Insurance Brokers

Bollington Group merged with Manchester-headquartered Wilsons Insurance Brokers after securing investment funds from private equity firm Inflexion.

The company stated that the new structure, Bollington Wilson Group, will generate gross written premiums “in excess of £120m”.

Bollington operates in areas including corporate risks, fleet and risk management as well as specialist niche sectors such as motor trade, courier and care & charity. Meanwhile Wilsons specialises in personal lines offering products such as car, home, van, taxi and residential property owners.

There’s only one day left in our review of 2017 – tomorrow’s entry reveals the top stories in December.