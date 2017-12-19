Review of the year: September 2017

A ban for Aviva, ongoing Ogden rate issues, job losses at LV, a potential deal for Henderson and a fraud court case with an ex-RSA employee were all part of an action packed month.

5) After receiving a string of complaints around the promotion of dangerous and irresponsible driving the ASA hit Aviva with a ban on its television advert stressing that the insurer giant could not show the ad again in its current form.

Aviva disappointed after watchdog bans Aviva Drive app ad

Aviva expressed its disappointment after an advert starring ex-Formula One driver David Coulthard was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for promoting reckless driving.

The 60-second long ad for the Aviva Drive telematics app featured Coulthard, as a taxi driver, driving at excessive speeds whilst performing various stunts on public roads.

It further featured on-screen text that stated “WARNING Conducted under a controlled environment. Do not attempt to recreate”.

The ASA stated that it had received 58 complaints about the advert, challenging whether it encouraged dangerous and irresponsible driving.

4) The Ogden rate issue first blew up in February when the government shocked the industry by imposing a -0.75% level. It led to an immediate meeting between the Chancellor and 15 insurance CEOs and by September the government was ready with its response.

Government’s proposed changes could bring Ogden rate up to 0-1%

The Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, David Lidington, unveiled measures to change the way the discount rate – also known as the Ogden rate – is calculated.

The changes would have to be approved by Parliament but if the new system were in force today the rate might be in the region of 0% to 1%.

In February Liz Truss, who was Lord Chancellor at the time, moved the Ogden rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% effective from March.

The decision led to widespread criticism from the insurance industry describing it is as “crazy”.

3) In August came the news of Allianz buying LV. One month later analysis of LV’s half year results revealed that the insurer had been reducing its work force during the year, by around 6% to approximately 5,600.

LV sheds 400 staff as it looks to cut costs

LV has cut its workforce by 400 over the last 12 months as part of a plan to reduce costs by £40m by 2018.

It is believed that the workforce reduction was done mostly by “natural attrition”.

Money Marketing originally reported there have been a “small proportion” of redundancies.

According to Insurance Age sources there was no voluntary redundancy programme.

2) Henderson had long been touted as a takeover target with Integro for instance known to have had talks in the past. This month saw three more approaches. At that time Aon declined to comment but as it turned out there wasn’t long to wait for the eventual deal.

Three firms in for Leeds-based Henderson

Three firms have made bids for Leeds-based broker Henderson Insurance Broking Group, Insurance Age revealed.

CEO Joe Henderson confirmed that the company had approaches from three firms looking to buy the business.

He told Insurance Age: “I can confirm we have received three unsolicited approaches. The management team will be giving them due consideration.”

1) The most read story of the month involved a court case. The police made the prosecution after RSA’s internal controls highlighted claims anomalies.

Ex-RSA employee jailed for £270,000 fraud

A man and a woman were both sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court in September after pleading guilty to a number of fraud offences against insurer RSA.

An investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) found they worked together to make 82 fraudulent payments into the woman’s bank account.

According to a statement by City Of London Police the pair worked together to commit fraud against RSA between early 2012 and July 2016.

The review of the year continues apace tomorrow with October coming under the spotlight.