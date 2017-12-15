Broking Break: Your Top 5

Another acquisition and an FCA consultation were high on the most read list along with GRP’s results, Bluefin’s fine and a new MGA in Birmingham.

5) Broker Network buys Thompson & Richardson

Broker Network has bought Lincolnshire-based broker Thompson & Richardson.

The deal follows the acquisitions of Finch Group in October 2016 and Boyd Insurance in May 2017 and builds on its strategy to build regional powerhouses.

Broker Network confirmed that director Chris Travers and the rest of his senior team will stay on at Thompson & Richardson in order to “continue their acquisition programme”.

4) GRP lining up deals with £200m of new funding

Global Risk Partners chief operating officer Stephen Ross has said the company is “pleased” with how it has grown over the past year, following GRP’s latest trading update for 2017.

The company reported increases in Ebitda and gross written premium (GWP) for the year and Ross highlighted that the results were driven by both organic and acquisitive growth.

“We’ve made twelve acquisitions in 2017 including some significant hub businesses, being Marshall Wooldridge and Higos and Greens and then in the last few weeks Alan & Thomas,” Ross told Insurance Age, noting that the company had also made eight spoke acquisitions.

3) FCA reveals transition proposals for Senior Managers Regime

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on how firms should transition from the Approved Persons regime to the new Senior Managers Regime.

The regulator said it wanted “proportionate approaches for different types of firms”.

It noted in a statement: “For the majority of FCA regulated firms, the FCA is proposing to automatically convert individuals from the Approved Persons Regime to the new regime.”

2) FCA report reveals Bluefin’s targets to place business with Axa

he Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stated that Bluefin’s culture encouraged its brokers to place business with Axa after agreeing synergy targets with the insurer between 2011 and 2014.

Last week the watchdog fined Bluefin £4m for misleading its clients during the period 9 March 2011 to 31 December 2014 when it was owned by Axa UK.

According to a report by the regulator Bluefin implemented higher-risk business strategies during this time in order to achieve “synergies” with its shareholder “ahead of treating customers fairly”.

These were annual targets for the amount of gross written premium that Axa Insurance would like to underwrite with Bluefin in each year: £57 million, £72 million and £83 million, for 2011, 2012 and 2013 respectively.

1) Former LV man leaves to set up Birmingham MGA

Former LV head of trading (North), Mark Hands, has left the insurer to set up managing general agent Mercia Underwriting, Insurance Age revealed.

He has taken two members of staff from the regional LV team and capacity for the provider has been sourced by Circle Insurance Services through Lloyd’s.

The MGA will begin underwriting on 1 January 2018 and be based in Birmingham. According to a statement from Circle the MGA’s product range includes property owners, business combined, package, professional indemnity, construction, directors and officers and a number of marine products all of which are all underwritten by ‘A’ rated capacity providers.

