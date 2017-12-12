Broker Network buys Thompson & Richardson

Deal builds on its strategy to create regional powerhouses.

Broker Network has bought Lincolnshire-based broker Thompson & Richardson.

The deal follows the acquisitions of Finch Group in October 2016 and Boyd Insurance in May 2017 and builds on its strategy to build regional powerhouses.

Broker Network confirmed that director Chris Travers and the rest of his senior team will stay on at Thompson & Richardson in order to “continue their acquisition programme”.

The broker, which specialises in commercial lines business, was founded in 1964 and controls £27m of gross written premium. It operates from four offices in Sleaford, Boston, Grantham and Lincoln and employs 75 members of staff.

Momentum

Des O’Connor, Broker Network’s chief commercial officer, said: “Broker Network Partners is gaining real momentum as a result of our unique position within the market.

“We have made it clear that we want to support the growth of regional brokers and grow our network of regional partner centres across the UK; this latest investment proves that we are delivering on our strategy.”

He continued: “The investment into Thompson & Richardson will provide us with a strong platform in the East.

“The senior management team at Thompson & Richardson is extremely strong and they have a real opportunity to further grow the business.”

Travers added: “Our management team are excited about forging a strong business alliance with a like- minded commercial partner which will enable us to further strengthen what we believe to be an already successful company.

“It was vital for us when choosing a partner that they enable us to maintain our client relationships in the same way we always have and Broker Network was the perfect fit.”

