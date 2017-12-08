Better business: Schemes are growing

Despite the growth figures, some brokers haven’t tested the schemes market, says Matthew Schofield

UK General regularly surveys brokers to test the appetite for schemes, and our latest analysis confirmed that schemes deliver a significant source of revenue, and there is still plenty of headroom for growth in this market.

Of 232 brokers we questioned who are currently active in the schemes market, over 30% can attribute 60% of their GWP to schemes, while 27% credit one third of their GWP to schemes.

Nearly 40% of schemes brokers have seen up to 10% growth in schemes business across the last year, and 84% predict market growth during the next five years.

What is surprising is that there are still 30% of brokers who have shied away from schemes. The Insurance Age Top 100 Independent Brokers supplement concluded that, overall, the market is in positive growth territory this year (and likely to continue in 2018).

Yet a significant minority of brokers has chosen not to test the water in schemes, which seems counter-intuitive, especially as the future for broking is increasingly in the niche and specialist space, where expertise, advice and great customer service still count.

More than half of brokers say niche and specialist business has grown in the last three years, nearly 40% have seen up to 10% growth in schemes business across the last year, and 84% envisage growth in the schemes market during the next five years.

I am convinced that, as technology segments customers into ever more niche communities or like minded people, and gives us the wherewithal to serve their specific insurance needs, scheme-based insurance is the answer. Technology is often a solution in search of a problem to fix, but the marriage of technology and schemes is game changing.

What brokers need is a reliable insurance partner that will listen and advise as they pitch their ideas, and assistance in the tailoring, marketing and distribution to ensure value creation for both sides.

Matthew Schofield is chief commercial officer at UK General