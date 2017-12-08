Editor's letter - December 2017

The figures don’t lie: Signs of growth returning to the broker market

The Acturis stats have given brokers a reason to be cheerful this Christmas. Last month I wrote about organic growth coming back into the market.

The figures have backed this up. Five of the seven lines of business measured by the software specialists have posted year-on-year increases for the third quarter. This was the highest number of lines rising since the second quarter of 2013.

The commercial broking index, which in turn mirrors a typical broker’s book, was also up. According to our experts the rises were driven almost entirely by the Ogden rate change.

Brightside’s Mark Cliff gives a hat tip to Ian Dury and shares his own reasons to be cheerful for 2018. While Matthew Schofield reveals the findings of UK General’s latest research into the schemes market.

There is a common thread running across the two – “niche and specialist”.

The next 12 months look to me like being a battle of expertise, advice and high class customer service. Which I would cheerfully argue is exactly the way it should be

The uplifts in the Acturis premium stats, while certainly welcome, were not eye-watering and nobody is predicting a hard market any time soon.

Overall then brokers still have the opportunity to grow and the lesson for 2018 feels reassuringly familiar. The two routes are volume or niche. Price will always be a hygiene factor but the next 12 months look to me like being a battle of expertise, advice and high class customer service. Which I would cheerfully argue is exactly the way it should be.