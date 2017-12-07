Review of 2017: January

We look back at the biggest stories this year with January featuring Axa and Bluefin, Towergate and a big ICO fine for an insurer.

It has been a busy year for the broking community and this has been reflected in the headlines.

So what were the top five stories in January as the insurance sector eased in to 2017?

5) Information and data have become an ever-present issue throughout 2017 as GDPR gets closer to implementation and issues to do with cyber security have grown in notoriety. The Information Commissioner’s fine is a sign how seriously regulator’s take the protection of personal data.

The ICO fines RSA £150,000

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fined RSA £150,000 following the loss of the personal information of nearly 60,000 customers.

According to the ICO, the investigation looked at the theft of a hard drive device containing 59,592 customers’ names, addresses and bank account details.

It added that the device also held limited credit card details of 20,000 customers, but that CVC numbers and expiry dates were not affected.

4) The announcement in January wasn’t the last brokers heard about Zurich changing its structure. Only this week the insurer revealed another restructure of its broker distribution team.

Zurich restructure puts 240 people at risk of redundancy

Zurich proposed to cut 240 jobs in the UK as it restructured the business.

The insurer began to consult with employees once the announcement had been made.

The provider said in a statement: “It is anticipated that roles will be largely removed from back office and non-market facing areas, such as finance, operations and marketing.





3) As David Ross settled in to his role at Towergate, now part of the Ardonagh Group, he lambasted the decision to set up a small business unit in Manchester and admitted money was wasted. As we approach the end of the year the broker is now looking to acquisitions again with deals recently completed to buy Mastercover and Carole Nash.

David Ross: Money was wasted on Manchester

David Ross criticised the money “wasted on Manchester” and committed to sensible investment as Towergate looked to continue what he defined as the fix, build and grow agenda.

The second biggest shareholder, Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) which holds 17.9 percent of the business, also committed to a net £40m investment.

Another £17m loan was also being made available by Nevada Investments Topco - a company controlled by MDP and Towergate’s majority investor HPS Investment Partners.

2) The business unit which was the target of David Ross’s wrath (see above) was wound up amid questions of how effective the call-centre model could be for brokers with SME customers.

Towergate to close small business unit

Towergate was poised to shut its small business unit (SBU) in Manchester putting 176 people at risk of redundancy.

The decision was taken following a review of the SBU (now called the Retail unit).

A spokesperson said: “We can today confirm that we have completed a review of our Retail unit in Manchester (formerly known as SBU). We are proposing to close the unit and move customers currently served at this site to other specialist teams in the group.”

1) Bluefin led the way at the start of the year. It has also hit the headlines this week as it was fined £4m by the FCA for conflicts when it was owned by Axa. It has never been far from the headlines and late last month new owners Marsh announced plans to rebrand Bluefin offices as Jelf and only keep the Bluefin name for a couple of key products.

Axa reveals £70m hit from Bluefin deal

Axa has completed the sale of Bluefin Insurance Group to Marsh - the £295m takeover was first announced in November.

The insurer has now updated the market that the deal has resulted in an “exceptional” €82m (£69.75m) loss adding that it would be accounted for in its 2016 net income.

That was January. Stay tuned for our recap of how each month this year worked out for the broker sector.