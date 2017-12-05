£500k Gallagher fraudster faces sentencing

Former Arthur J Gallagher claims manager James Cunnington to be sentenced in January for stealing from the broker.

A former claims manager for Arthur J Gallagher is to be sentenced for stealing £500,000 from the broker according to reports in The Evening Standard.

James Cunnington, of Tipton, admitted to stealing the £500,000 over five years from 2011 after an internal audit at the broker uncovered the scam and spotted 100 suspicious insurance claims.

Last month Cunnington pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by abuse of position. Arthur J Gallagher confirmed that Cunnington is due to be sentenced in January next year.

Evidence

An Arthur J Gallagher spokesperson stated: “Suspicious claims payments made by James Cunnington, a former employee of Arthur J. Gallagher, were uncovered during a routine audit and swiftly escalated through our enhanced governance and control procedures. Evidence uncovered by Gallagher’s Financial Crime Team was immediately passed on to the City of London Police.

“Cunnington was suspended and left the company in November 2016. Since then he has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the City of London Police.”

The statement continued: “He appeared in court on 3 November 2017 and pleaded guilty to fraud, and sentencing is due to take place in January 2018. As a company we take theft or any dishonest behaviour extremely seriously and will always respond robustly – either independently or through the relevant authorities.”

