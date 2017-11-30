Schemes Conference: Market outlook

Brokers from Bollington, SEIB and Magnet Insurance debate how the market is set to develop in 2018.

Technology should be harnessed in order to develop schemes and make them easier to buy for customers according to a panel at the Insurance Age Schemes Conference.

Simon Rhoades, head of schemes underwriting, Bollington Insurance Brokers, advised that there are many ways for customers to now buy cover.

He noted: “What we are seeing now is there are so many different routes for customers such as phone, face-to-face, and online and live chat.

“Schemes brokers have to see where the customers want to buy insurance and identify where the customer route is coming from.”

Tony Bound, managing director, Magnet Insurance, agreed and pointed out that brokers should also look at how technology such as chat bots, artificial intelligence and social media can develop a business.

“It is referred to as the omnichannel,” he said.

Liam Casserley, schemes manager SEIB Insurance Brokers, said it was important to get digital buying channels right or brokers could lose customers.

“With our equestrian scheme the customers are 18-25 and most of it is bought online but we were seeing a big fallout.

“The problem was we were not easy to use on a smart phone so we changed it to make it easier to buy on devices and the conversion rate rose. People need to be able to buy on every single channel.”

Niches

Data and spotting trends are also key for the schemes market.

Bound explained that Magnet captures data and added: “It is a good way to identify niches within niches and potential markets.”

He also noted that in future it may be possible for customers to get schemes “on demand” and be able to turn their cover on or off via an app depending on when they need it.

Casserley also pointed out that technology means it is faster to set up new schemes. “You can get things to market much more quickly and cheaply and if it doesn’t work move on.”

New markets are also emerging which brokers may be able to take advantage of. Rhoades said there are niches in the sharing economy which can be tapped.

Casserley added: “There are sharing economy schemes opportunities but brokers must identify what they are.”

Cyber is another area where schemes brokers could have an impact.

Knowledge

But the main message is that schemes brokers, in order to be successful, must know their customer inside out.

Rhoades said: “People want protection and they will always seek out expertise to do that.”

In being close to market and talking to their client base brokers have an advantage.

Bound added: “Brokers will always be closer to their markets. Brokers are more nimble and able to react. There is always a benefit for brokers in specialising in schemes.”

The delegates also heard from UK Broker Awards finalist Independents. Director Neil Adebowale explained how the specialist schemes and leisure-focused broker was built up and presented a case study outlining key lessons he has learned from the business.

