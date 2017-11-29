Insurance Cares: When complying can be rewarding

Tim Ryan, chairman at Ryan's, discusses the benefits of protecting vulnerable customers and urges brokers to change their thinking.

Along with Brexit planning and data management, putting in place safeguards to protect vulnerable groups is one of the biggest challenges we as insurance brokers face today.

However, it can also be one of the most rewarding. This goes beyond regulation and into the realms of moral responsibility. It’s a case of treating people as you would like to be treated.

As a sector in the business of providing products which ‘protect’ we should be leading the way when it comes to looking after the interests of those who are vulnerable. And we’re not there yet.

Definitions

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) defines a vulnerable customer as “someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care.”

Examples include learning disabilities, low literacy and numeracy and physical impairment (deafness/blindness). Trauma following a collision, divorce or redundancy can also place people into the vulnerable category, perhaps for the first time in their life.

When you combine rates of dementia, cancer and mental illness - to name just three conditions - it’s clear that a huge number of people will become vulnerable at some point in their life. We all have the potential to be vulnerable and firms need to recognise this.

We need to change our thinking to recognise that vulnerable customers are valuable customers – it’s our moral duty to ensure that we provide products which we know are affordable, appropriate and understood.

Benefits

As well as benefiting customers, there are positives for staff and businesses taking a confident stance.

When staff feel capable of recognising a vulnerable customer, can set aside extra time and are empowered to use their discretion, feelings of helplessness can be replaced with those of job satisfaction. The ‘warm glow’ of having gone the extra mile for someone in their hour of need can’t be underestimated.

Individual businesses can talk up their credentials in having strong safeguards in place. In terms of CSR reporting and marketing, having a robust Vulnerable Customers Policy is something to shout about.

Feature it on your website and tweet about it! Customers will feel more confident knowing they’re dealing with a firm who’ll ‘have their back’ should they become vulnerable at any time.

Specialist teams can also seek recognition by way of an industry or charity award for demonstrating best practice.

It’s time we celebrated the things we can all do as insurance brokers to make the world of risk a lot easier for our valued, vulnerable customers.

Tim Ryan is executive chairman of Una Alliance and chairman of Una member Ryan’s Insurance Group.