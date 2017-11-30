Broker Apprentice 2017 Episode 5: The winner is revealed

The six candidates face one to one interviews with Axa Insurance CEO Brendan McCafferty as he makes his decision – who do you think will win?

Following the brewery risk management challenge, the hospitality task and the real estate market presentations each apprentice has one last chance to state their case and be crowned the Broker Apprentice 2017.

Brendan McCafferty shines a spotlight on the six hopefuls and presses them to reveal when in the process they felt they performed best and where they could have pushed themselves harder.

Who do they believe will scoop the accolade?

What have the contestants learned from their experiences?

Who sits most comfortably in the hot seat?

The Axa chief takes soundings from judges from across the series. However the final choice is his alone.

Who will be the ultimate winner of Broker Apprentice 2017?