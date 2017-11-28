Marsh rebrands Bluefin as Jelf

The rebrand is set to begin in 2018 but the Bluefin name will continue to be used for Bluefin Network and Bluefin Sport.

Marsh is to drop the Bluefin name and rebrand it as Jelf which it bought in 2015.

The rebrand is set to begin in early 2018.

Marsh acquired Bluefin in a £295m deal with insurer Axa in 2016.

Since both deals went through Marsh has brought the two businesses together and reorganised the management structure.

This resulted in the departure of former Bluefin CEO Robert Organ in February this year.

Phil Barton remains as Jelf CEO and will continue to report to Mark Weil, CEO of Marsh UK & Ireland.

Weil commented: “Throughout this year we have brought together Jelf and Bluefin under a single management team drawn from both firms, combined their branch networks and significantly expanded their risk management, insurance and employee benefits offering to clients.”

Community

He continued: “We want to make sure that businesses of all sizes can benefit from the best possible advice.

“Building on the Jelf name – which has been synonymous with community broking for almost 30 years – gives us a well-known and highly-respected platform from which to help the SME and mid-size companies that drive Britain’s economy.”

Marsh also announced that while the combined SME business will be known as Jelf, the Bluefin name will continue to be used for several established businesses, such as the Bluefin Network and Bluefin Sport.

Proposition

Barton added: “We are fortunate to have such a wide range of knowledge, skills and passion within our business. By drawing on the combined capabilities of Marsh, Jelf and Bluefin, we are now able to offer an unrivalled proposition and world class service for businesses and individuals across the UK.

“Ever since it was formed, Jelf has been known for its entrepreneurial spirit. This will be integral to the new Jelf as it better enables us to understand the challenges our own clients face in growing and protecting their businesses.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.