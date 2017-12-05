Opinion: Mark Cliff on the outlook for 2018

Reasons to be cheerful in 2018: Brokers are in a great position to prosper over the next 12 months, even if the wider economy flounders, says Mark Cliff

Ian Dury’s Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3 is a post-punk classic, with, incidentally, a bass line that will get you barreling down to the moshpit.

If ‘health service glasses, gigolos and brasses, round or skinny bottoms,’ gives you reasons to be cheerful, I’m especially pleased for you.

It was written back in 1979 during the UK’s Winter of Discontent, when the then Labour government brought the country to the edge of a nervous breakdown.

We need reasons to be cheerful on the threshold of 2018. The current government is conducting its own nervous breakdown, inflation is up, wages are stagnant and, lest we forget, there is an orange man in the White House creating mayhem wherever he goes.

By contrast, in broking we can be optimistic on a number of different fronts as we look to the year ahead.

The sweet spot for mergers and acquisitions is almost certain to continue into the new year. The shrinking pound has whetted investor appetite for brokers seeking value from their life’s work.

Some argue that consolidation is bad for the sector, but according to the recent Insurance Age Top 100 supplement there is no sign of significant headcount reductions.

Indeed employment has risen by nearly 4.5% and there are also a number of new entrants in the Top 100, replacing those who have been acquired in the last twelve months.

Although Brexit means the UK risks an economic downturn, the steady reinvention of brokers as digital distributors will continue to bear down on operating costs and create growth opportunities at the same time

The discount rate decision may have been ‘crazy,’ according to the Association of British Insurers, but it has created a significant uplift in motor rates and improved commissions, especially for brokers with strong relationships with their underwriters.

Brokers writing niche and specialist motor are getting bigger rating increases and have the satisfaction of knowing that the immediate future for pricing is set fair. I don’t believe rates are likely to soften any time soon.

Niche and specialist is now firmly established as a direction of travel for personal lines and SME broking, and brokers plugged into their communities, from curry houses to classic cars, are able to provide personal insurance services big insurers just cannot do.

Happy returns

There is a market shift away from distribution in favour of capacity, but brokers who write profitable business with low loss ratios will find underwriting support and make excellent returns for their partners and themselves.

There are brokers already delivering on this task, while others are setting up their own managing general agents (MGA) with alternative capital backing. Brightside has announced its intention to launch its new MGA, Kitsune, in 2018, and there will be others.

Demand for a slice of the market is underscored by continuing growth. Insurance Age calculates organic growth in broking for the Top 100 at roughly 5%, with GWP rising above £6bn for the first time. I’m convinced growth will be sustained through 2018, even if the wider UK economy continues to stumble.

For although Brexit means the UK risks an economic downturn, the steady reinvention of brokers as digital distributors will continue to bear down on operating costs and create growth opportunities at the same time.

That Brexit slows investment is axiomatic, not that our rudderless politicians seem to know or care. But closer to home, my sense is that brokers will continue to spend on technology because it is where our future lies.

The fruits of that investment – lower costs, higher quality service – will become obvious in time, especially as the big insurers continue to grapple with the massive costs of upgrading legacy systems, and brokerage valuations will improve as a result.

All together now: “Reasons to be cheerful, 1-2-3.”

Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018 to all.

Mark Cliff is chief executive of Brightside Group