Marsh restructures networks for brokers

Duncan Carter leads the new D&P division as Bluefin Network’s David Hopwood is promoted to become head of Marsh Networks.

Marsh has restructured its networks proposition following the deal to buy Bluefin which was announced last year.

The three networks comprising Marsh Networks, ProBroker, Purple Partnership and Bluefin Networks will retain their own brands and remain under Marsh Networks.

Above Marsh Networks a direct and partnerships (D&P) division has also been set up to look after schemes and affinities personal lines and SME.

Marsh claimed that under the restructured Marsh Networks, independent brokers will be able to access new and enhanced products and services that are specifically designed to support their clients and businesses.

Management

Duncan Carter leads the operation as CEO of the D&P division.

He commented: “The independent broking community is a vital part of the UK’s insurance industry, serving clients across the length and breadth of the country.

“We are committed to the continued development of Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership and Bluefin Network, which includes the enhancement of distinct products and services to provide independent brokers with the opportunities and support they need to make their businesses more successful.”

David Hopwood, who was previously managing director of Bluefin Network, has been appointed as head of Marsh Networks. Marsh ProBroker, Purple Partnership, and Bluefin Network will continue to be led and managed as separate entities.

Led by Mike Rogers, Marsh ProBroker will focus on members whose clients require bespoke cover for complex or unusual risks, or international placement solutions that can be accessed via Marsh’s global network. Rogers has been head of Marsh ProBroker since 2010.

Purple Partnership will continue to be led by Les Brewin, and will support members focused on providing commercial lines insurance and additional services to their local communities.

Led by Duncan Pagan, Bluefin Network will work with commercial brokers looking to fast-track their businesses. Pagan was previously operational director at Bluefin Network.

Hopwood, head of Marsh Networks, commented: “With our new Marsh Networks strategy, independent brokers can now choose from three distinct propositions, according to the products and services they require and the level of relationship support they need.

“And, for those brokers that do not wish to join a network, they can still gain access to Marsh’s products and services, offering a higher degree of flexibility than ever before.”

