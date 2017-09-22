Broking Break - Your Top Five

The most popular stories this week included the UK Broker Awards, the threat of blockchain, Aston Scott and Lark, a bomb scare and Aviva's advert ban.

5 - UK Broker Awards 2017 - The winners

The UK Broker Awards 2017 took place on Friday (15 September) and the glittering ceremony saw the best in broking recognised for their successes and innovations.

The awards, which took place at The Brewery, saw founder and chairman of Coversure, Mark Coverdale, take home the Achievement Award in recognition of all he has done for the broking community during his long, distinguished career.

Insurance Broker of the Year was scooped by Square Mile Broking which also picked up two other trophies. Click the above link for the full rundown.

4 - Blockchain could “eliminate” the need for brokers

Brokers could be eliminated from some parts of the insurance distribution chain if blockchain is used to implement what is known as smart contracts.

According to a report by DAC Beachcroft blockchain/smart contracts can be used to automate digital claims.

The report, Insurance Market Conditions & Trends 17/18, stated: “They can automate the claims process, enabling digital claim submission (via sensors or internet-connected data sources) and processing (eliminating the need for brokers and loss adjusters) and making payments.”

3 - Aston Scott and Lark confirm new management structure

Lark and Aston Scott has revealed a new management structure after its previously announced merger received Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval on 18 September.

The deal was revealed in June this year, when Aston Scott stated that a new company was being formed to buy the entire share capital of both brokers, with private equity group Bowmark Capital being the largest shareholder.

2 - Leadenhall Market evacuated after “suspicious package”

Leadenhall Market, which is in the heart of the financial insurance centre of London, was evacuated today following the discovery of a suspicious package.

City of London Police commented: “We can confirm an incident involving an item found at Leadenhall Market (EC3) has now been resolved.

“We first received reports of a suspicious package at 1.37pm on Tuesday (19 September).”

1 - Aviva “disappointed” after watchdog bans Aviva Drive app

Aviva has expressed its disappointment after an advert starring ex-Formula One driver David Coulthard has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for promoting reckless driving.

The 60-second long ad for the Aviva Drive telematics app featured Coulthard, as a taxi driver, driving at excessive speeds whilst performing various stunts on public roads.

It further featured on-screen text that stated “WARNING Conducted under a controlled environment. Do not attempt to recreate”.