Simply Business rebrands as it eyes global growth

Simply Business has undergone a rebrand as it seeks to grow on the global stage.

According to the digital broker the new logo and brand identity offer differentiation in the insurance market and improved recognition.

The broker also stated that the redesign reflects the diversity of business trades Simply Business insures.

The redesign follows Simply Business announcing its global ambitions by opening an office in Boston in the United States. The broker already has offices in London and Northampton.

New phase

Fiona McSwein, CMO of Simply Business, said: “This new brand identity signifies a bright, exciting new phase for Simply Business.

“Our brand celebrates individuality - that of our 425,000 customers and nearly 500 employees - so we felt duty bound to create a simpler, better identity that celebrates their diversity.”

She continued: “The task now is to activate the brand across multiple touch points.

“We’re committed to making it easier for small businesses to get the insurance they need, and this new, more personalised experience will help us deliver on this promise.”

Simply business was acquired in March this year by US insurer Travelers for an enterprise value of $490m (£400.6m).

Speaking at the time Simply business CEO Jason Stockwood commented: “I am excited about Simply Business benefiting from Travelers’ extensive knowledge of the US market as we develop our approach there, as well as the resources it has to support potential expansion into additional markets.

“Our shared values and commitment to innovation make this transaction a perfect fit.”

