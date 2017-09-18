“Transformation” costs Swinton as profits fall

Pre-tax profit drops £4.4m to £11.5m as turnover also decreases to £222.8m from £265.4m.

Swinton has reported a fall in turnover and pre-tax profit for the full year ending 31 December 2016.

The broker noted in a statement that its pre-tax profit dropped from £15.9m to £11.5m. Operating profits were £14.9m (2016: £21.1m).

Turnover also decreased from £265.4m to £222.8m. The results continued the trend from 2016 when the firm also posted a 26% profit fall.

According to the broker it made “substantial progress to improve and modernise its business” throughout the year.

The company said in a statement: “The cornerstone of this transformation is an upgrade of Swinton’s IT and digital capabilities with investments that will total more than £45m. The business has also relocated its back office and some customer-facing teams to a new purpose-built facility in Manchester city centre.”

Cuts

The business also closed a number of branches to reflect that 90% of its customers now buy insurance over the phone or online.



In 2017 it announced that 130 branches would be axed then in April this year Insurance Age revealed 900 jobs could be cut and a further 84 branches may shut.

The broker noted that this “transformation” resulted in a number of one-off charges. These included an £8.3m charge to reflect the reduction in value of legacy IT systems and restructuring expenses of £10.7m.

The business also made a gain of £6.6m on the sale of Open & Direct, its Northern Ireland business.

Challenging

Gilles Normand, chief executive of Swinton, said: “Although conditions in the general insurance market remain challenging, we continue to make substantial investments to modernise and improve our business, thereby making it easier for customers to interact with us.”

Swinton stated that it has continued in 2017 with further investment in the digital platform and improvements to the product range and pricing through closer relationships with insurer partners.

Normand added: “We are building a solid platform for the future in order to address the challenges that we and the wider insurance broker community face. Our current trading is in line with expectations and we would like to thank our colleagues for their continued hard work and contribution throughout the year.”

