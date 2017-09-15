Meet the Expo Leeds panellists: PIB's Michael Eardley

The director of professions at PIB Insurance Brokers urges brokers to attend the event taking place next week.

The insurance market in Leeds is vibrant, according to Michael Eardley, director, professions at PIB Insurance Brokers.

“It’s a market based on personal relationships and face to face broking,” Eardley told Insurance Age.

He added: “Unlike Birmingham and Manchester our city centre is more compact to aid this interaction.”

Networking

Eardley will be taking part in a panel discussion at Broker Expo Leeds on 21 September.

Don’t forget to sign up for this free to attend event for brokers where you can meet with 35 exhibitors to make business enhancing deals, hear from experts in a packed programme and network with peers.

On the day Eardley and fellow panellists will discuss training programmes for staff, the region’s economy and Brexit.

In terms of Brexit, Eardley noted that “there is uncertainty, but we are carrying on as normal”.

Leeds

He also highlighted that “Leeds is not in Manchester’s shadow”, adding that the sectors that are strong in Leeds are legal services, accountancy and banking.

“It’s a good home for our professional risks team,” he added.

He urged brokers to attend the Broker Expo, stating that he was “delighted” that the event is coming to Leeds as it will “help to raise our profile further”.

Eardley concluded: “We should support the fact that it has come to this exciting city and show the industry how proud we are of this fact.”

Sign up

To hear more sign up now to secure your place at the event where brokers do business.

On the first panel session, tackling the topics of insurer service, recruiting staff and changing client expectations, will be:

Richard Pitt, chief network officer, Broker Network

Simon Mabb, managing director, Romero Insurance Brokers

Tim Mortimer, regional director, Bluefin

Mark Thomas, branch sales director, Lorica Insurance Brokers

Joe Henderson, CEO , Henderson

The panel session in the afternoon will include even more regional experts and leaders. In addition to Houghton, the panellists will be:

Tony O’Gara, regional managing director, central, Towergate

Jon Newall, principal, Lockyers

Nick Houghton, group managing director at JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers

In addition to this the day will feature rugby legend Shaun Edwards who is set to speak about the importance of teamwork.

Don’t miss out, register for your place today.