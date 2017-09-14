Insurance Age

Three firms in for Leeds-based Henderson

2015-01-13-joe-henderson-img-3109
Aon declined to comment on whether it is one of the bidders.

Three firms have made bids for Leeds-based broker Henderson Insurance Broking Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

CEO Joe Henderson confirmed that the company had approaches from three firms looking to buy the business.

Approaches
He told Insurance Age: “I can confirm we have received three unsolicited approaches. The management team will be giving them due consideration.

“There is currently no-one in pole position. We have no further comment to make at this stage.”

Henderson declined to name the companies involved but industry sources have suggested that Aon is one of the bidders.

Aon declined to comment on “market speculation” when approached by Insurance Age.

Results
Henderson’s most recent results revealed a turnover of £29.87m for the full year 2016. Pre-tax profits were £2.23m.

Over the past couple of years Henderson has made a series of acquisitions including Branch Insurance, John Reynolds Group, Hall Rhodes and Krumlin Hall.

