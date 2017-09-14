Making a success of succession

Ataraxia’s Adam Boakes outlines some of the pitfalls of organising a smooth succession and warns brokers to take their time.

Let’s start by looking at the current broker demographic landscape.

This presents a real succession challenge for the industry, on a scale never experienced before. 1,900 remaining independent brokers have a proprietor over the age of 55.

They ideally want to form a succession plan over the next three to five years. In many cases we see that ‘selling out’ their cherished brokerage to large national or consolidator is not an owners number one choice.

On the flip side, there are a 1,000 plus talented (non- shareholding) client executives within commercial and corporate brokers. Many brokers may have identified potential succession already within the firm, in the form of a ‘bright young thing’ who would love the opportunity to buy in and take over the reins.

However, this form of succession planning – although possible - can be complex and difficult to achieve.

Hurdles

Bank lending continues to be full of hurdles to overcome. This, coupled with the taxation complexities involved with the passing of shareholdings to a member of staff, ensures that any sensible and logical ideas can quickly become bogged down in red tape.

For example the employment Related Securities regulations (ERS) make it almost impossible to pass or gift shares across to employees who have performed well. The Revenue taxes both parties at full market value, even though no money may have changed hands, and both parties will be taxed as having received it. That’s a lot of cash for the exiting owner and successor and not always affordable.

And, most broker principals are unaware of this position when they make their succession promises to the deserving ‘bright young thing, of some shareholding in a few years’ time. There can often be an unintentional legacy of broken promises and disillusionment as a result where genuine intentions have been all too challenging to execute.

The industry is reliant upon its young talent for the future, and it is rightly justified that ‘skin in the game’ is a by- product of hard work and dedication. There is nothing more satisfying for all parties than being able to pass the reins over to your young talented successor and reward their loyalty, whilst facilitating your gentle scaling down of responsibilities.

The only requirement is time, the ultimate commodity that so many brokers don’t afford themselves.

So, look around your brokerage, identify the future owner and then afford yourself that time to put a viable plan into action, and secure everyone’s future in a form that provides you with gratification.

Adam Boakes is director Ataraxia Broking.