The Blog Spot: Deal or no deal - is the AA/Hastings tie-up really dead?

Hastings was in talks this summer about buying AA’s insurance business, or in their words forming a “partnership”. The talks have since stopped and the deal hasn’t happened.

But I would add the word “yet”.

The rule in personal lines is simple: go volume, go niche or go home.

Sometimes deals just make sense.

Admittedly sometimes they don’t but let’s stick with trying to be positive and look at a couple of examples in the first category.

Growth

Marsh buying Jelf made a lot of sense from the outside. It could add in the regional branch network, move across any relevant business and leave the management to deliver. Each element could support the other and growth could follow.

Thus the whole becomes more than the sum of the parts.

So far it has proved successful and it will be up to those involved to keep it that way.

Allianz and LV is another, albeit at a much earlier stage in the process. What can already be seen though is that the overlaps can be dealt with and there are clear lines of responsibility.

Again, in many ways it is all about growth. The routes to this are clear and while friction will arise it should be manageable.

Which brings us back to Hastings and the AA’s insurance business.

The news broke in a fascinating article in the FT – AA merger plan with Hastings fuelled boardroom fracas.

In September’s edition of Insurance Age Ageas’ François-Xavier Boisseau had some wise words on why mergers do or do not succeed. Particularly around price.

As he pointed out, overpayment tends to be “the reason mergers fail and destroy the assets”.

Maybe price, or at least the structure thereof, is where these deal talks went wrong.

The FT describes the claims by former AA chairman Bob McKenzie that “the tie up was a short-term gambit designed to increase payouts to directors and was not in the long-term interest of the whole company”.

Boxes ticked

Because outside of this the deal looks like as pure an example as you might find that ticks both the “go volume” and the “growth” boxes.

If you’ll excuse the phrasing, motor broker Hastings is going like a train.

It posted 25% GWP growth last year and 27% the year before. Profitably.

Not quite the same for the AA. Admittedly it recently delivered its first increase in motor policies since 2008 but trading revenue was flat and ebitda dropped. The year before both revenue and ebitda also fell.

Hummer

Putting the two organisations together would create an absolute Hummer of a motor broker.

The entity’s GWP would be considerably north of £1bn making it more than twice as large as the nearest player in the market.

Just where it could go next is anyone’s guess.

And don’t forget the AA recently launched a new insurer showing it is keen to take on more of the underwriting risk.

But arguably Hastings has an Advantage in this sphere adding more synergy to the partnership/merger call it what you will.

Is the deal really over?

Emmanuel Kenning is the editor of Insurance Age