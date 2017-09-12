BHIB profit drops 10%

Turnover also declined with the broker citing market conditions, soft rates and competition.

Brokerbility Holdings Insurance Brokers (BHIB) has recorded a 10% drop in profit after tax citing factors including tough market conditions, soft rates and competition.



The results for the year ended 31 May 2017 showed that profit after tax for the Brokerbility owned-company fell to £893,978 compared to the £994,980 the year before.



The filing at Companies House also revealed that there was a slight decline in turnover for the broker business from £7.31m posted last year to £6.94m.



Operating profit also slipped to £1.12m (2016: £1.22m).



Brokerbility chairman, Ashwin Mistry, told Insurance Age: “The risk appetite from insurers has intensively increased.

“The soft market continues with insurers wanting a greater market share and this has been reflected in our numbers both in terms of income and GWP.”



Outlook

Mistry explained that the results of an acquisition completed last month will be reflected in next year’s accounts. The name of the business it bought is yet to be revealed.



He said: “If you took a snapshot today, we made an acquisition in August that added £4m to the GWP and just over a million to the income as well.

“So this time next year we’ll have a different conversation.”



Insurance Age reported last month that BHIB would use the next 18 months to put a plan in place for the succession of the business.



At the time both managing director Ian Stutz and Mistry said they were looking to prime key staff members for them to undertake a future management-buyout (MBO) in 2024.



Niches

According to Mistry, the business is now trying to develop into new areas that will “future-proof the business”.



“We are getting out of the traditional environments and small end markets which are going to be challenging for us and not so profitable,” he continued.



“We are moving into more niche and specialist areas, including logistics, transport, health, employee benefits, sciences and high and mid net worth customers.”



He added: “It’s an interesting time really, the aim is to just move up the value chain and respond to where the market is going.”



Overall, the chairman said that he had expected the results due to the “benign weather conditions in the UK over the last two or three years”, adding: “As quickly as we run forward we have been pushed back because rates keep coming down and you have to do what right for the customers.”



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.