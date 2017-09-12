GDPR a real concern for brokers

Brokers urged to implement change now or risk heavy fines.

Brokers have been told to set up a task force to deal with the impending EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as any wrong-doing could be disastrous.



This comment, from Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence, comes after he warned that home and motor insurers could face a £100m bill due to GDPR if they do not get explicit permission from historic customers to store their information.



Speaking to Insurance Age, he said brokers needed to start preparing for the GDPR change now.



Hughes said: “Bottom line [is brokers] need to start now, they need to get an education about what GDPR is and what it will mean to them.



“Then they need to set up a task force to deal with it.”

He argued that the law is already in force, adding: “To be clear GDPR is already the law, 25 May 2018 is when the fines start, not when the law starts.”



Concern

For brokers holding personal information on their customers, Hughes stated that: “GDPR could be cataclysmic for brokers.”



He added that information they hold about customers either needs to be held with consent or held with legitimate purpose.



“With consent the customer has to give explicit permission for you to have the data and you may only hold data for the things that you have received permission,” continued Hughes.



“So having information about a lapsed customer which you might use to resolicit is not legal under GDPR.”



Keep data

However, he noted that although brokers may have a legitimate reason to keep data on their customers, they should have a “documented purpose” for retaining the information and “have balanced the needs with those of the customer”.



“So, for instance, if there is a claim by someone you insure then you may have a legitimate purpose to hold their data but you may not have a legitimate purpose in passing that information to a claims management company,” Hughes told Insurance Age.

“The entire way you acquire, store and use customer information will be affected by it and you have until 25 May 2018 to finish looking at it.”

Strictly illegal

Reiterating his point, the chief executive affirmed that “it is strictly illegal to hold data of [a] historic customer unless they have consent from those customers”.

“When I say consent I don’t mean that the person forgot to opt-out,” he stated.

“They have to have given explicit permission. Often the cheapest way of getting new business is by contacting lapsed customers. If you do it now you will face stiff fines.”



Biba

In response, David Sparkes, Biba’s head of compliance and training, said: “Like the rest of the industry Biba has been monitoring the development of the legislation that will bring the GDPR into UK law and is an active participant in an industry working group on the subject.



“An industry response to the call for views asked for by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) put forward in July which set out the particular needs of the insurance sector and a response form DCMS is still awaited.



“We will continue to follow the progress of the Data Protection Bill and will continue to engage with Government.”



Sparkes also noted that the trade body had produced a member guide to the GDPR with Allianz.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.