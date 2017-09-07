Industry welcomes Ogden rate reform proposals

Biba calls for speedy implementation of these proposals.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has welcomed the government’s proposed changes to how the Ogden rate is set and called for a “speedy timeframe for implementation”.



The measures announced by the Lord Chancellor David Lidington, which will need to be approved by Parliament under new legislation, could see the rate - also known as the discount rate - move up to in the region of 0% to 1%.



Under the proposals the rate will be reviewed at least every three years and an independent expert panel will be involved in the process.

The draft legislation also sets out that the rate would be set by reference to “low risk” rather than “very low risk” investments as at present.



The Ogden rate, which is used to help calculate lump sum payments of damages in personal injury claims, was cut from 2.5% to minus 0.75% earlier this year by the then Lord Chancellor Liz Truss.



Proposal

Biba executive director, Graeme Trudgill said: “Biba’s response to the Ministry of Justice expressed our members’ belief that it is unlikely that many individuals would seek, or be advised to seek to invest all of their lump sum payments in index-linked gilts.



“It is very unlikely that a prudent investor with appropriate advice would receive a negative return. The Lord Chancellor’s proposed reforms included a change to the way the discount rate is set ‘by reference to “low risk” rather than “very low risk” investments as at present, better reflecting evidence of the actual investment habits of claimants’.”



Speedy timeframe

He continued: “Biba now calls for a speedy timeframe for implementation of these proposals to end the uncertainty for customers brought about by the significant under insurance risk and increase to premiums that February’s discount rate change caused.



“The insurance industry was united in its approach to government, and in its desire to achieve a fair balance of compensation for injured parties as well as reversing the unintended consequences of the change.”



Reforms

Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers added: “This is a welcome reform proposal to deliver a personal injury discount rate that is fairer for claimants, customers and taxpayers alike.



“The reforms would see the discount rate better reflect how claimants actually invest their compensation in reality and will provide a sound basis for setting the rate in the future.



“If implemented it will help relieve some of the cost pressures on motor and liability insurance in a way that can only benefit customers.”



