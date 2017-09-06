Broker Apprentice: Don’t miss out - you can be interviewed over Skype

Remote Skype interviews take place on 25 September so be sure to apply before 11 September to be in with a chance of becoming the Broker Apprentice winner of 2017.

Broker Apprentice is back and for the first time is offering talented brokers a chance to be interviewed remotely over Skype.

The Skype sessions, which take place on 25 September, are perfect for brokers who wish to enter but are unable to get to London, Birmingham or Manchester for face-to-face interviews.

To be in with a chance of making it to the interview stage applications, from candidates with less than five years of broking experience, must be submitted by 11 September.

Apply today to be in with a chance of starring in the show and proving your worth as the best new broker in insurance.

Are you a confident, savvy and hard-working business operator who would like to broadcast your expertise and industry knowledge?

Along with sponsor Axa, Insurance Age is seeking applicants just like this who will ultimately be judged by the insurer’s very own Lord Sugar: UK CEO Brendan McCafferty.

Winner

Sign up now to take part in this award-winning series where contestants will be pitted against each other in a number of exciting insurance challenges which will be judged by a team of experts from Insurance Age and Axa.

The 2017 winner will receive a great prize – a place on Axa’s Broker Future seminar taking place over two days at a stunning chateau in France.

In addition, the winner will get access to top management consultants, with the aim of arming up-and-coming brokers with the leadership tools needed to succeed in the market.

If you are a manager and have a bright star in your junior team, encourage your staff to complete an entry as soon as possible.

Apply

To apply you must be available on the dates listed below:

Initial Interview Dates: (you must be available for ONE of these dates)

19 September - Birmingham

21 September - Manchester

22 September - London

25 September - Remotely by Skype

Task and Filming Dates: (you must be available for ALL of these dates)

Task dates: 9, 10 and 11 October in London

(overnight accommodation provided for candidates on 9 and 10)

Final interview: 23 October in London

Apply today for a chance to be part of the insurance series of the year.