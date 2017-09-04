Gauntlet Group awarded chartered status

The Leeds commercial broker has been given Chartered Insurance Brokers status by the CII.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has awarded broker Gauntlet Group Chartered Insurance Broker status.

The broker, which specialises in commercial cover and is based in Leeds, said the award endorses its professionalism and ethics and benchmarks the business against larger organisations which have also achieved chartered status.

The company, which is also the principal in its AR network, also said the achievement would help it to further boost growth.

Commitment

Managing director, Roger Gaunt, commented: “We are delighted and honoured to receive the prestigious title of Chartered Insurance Broker, which has been gained thanks to the efforts and commitments of every member of staff.

“Rigorous criteria apply to this award and it is a huge endorsement of our professionalism and capabilities and our success in managing our significant and fast growth, without letting standards slip.”

He continued: “This is another landmark moment within Gauntlet Group’s ongoing journey and should make working for, or with us, even more compelling, whether you are a prospective employee, client or insurance professional seeking the huge rewards that can come from self-employment.

“Chartered Insurance status shows that trust in Gauntlet is not misplaced.”

According to the statement Gauntlet achieved a fee income of £4.25m in the last financial year and employs 60 staff and has 40 appointed representatives.

