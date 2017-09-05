Meet the Leeds Expo panellists: Mark Thomas

Lorica’s branch sales director explains why some insurers are “slick” and talks about why he is excited that the Broker Expo coming to Leeds for the first time.

Lorica’s branch sales director Mark Thomas has praised Leeds-based underwriters who are “empowered” and “can give you the decisions that you need locally”.



Thomas, who described the level of insurer service in the region as “generally good”, shared his thoughts with Insurance Age ahead of the panel talk at the Leeds Broker Expo on 21 September.



Along with fellow brokers he will discuss the issues impacting insurer relationships in the local market, as well as technology and the need for bespoke products.



Technology

Mentioning e-trading as a tool that has changed the insurer-broker dynamic, Thomas said: “Some insurers are slicker, while others in the region are finding their feet.”



He added: “[Technology] will never remove the need for face to face broking, which is where we get the best result in terms of deals with insurers.



“We try and work with insurers where ever we can to choose a product that will fit a prospect or client.”



Talking about the Expo itself, Thomas said he was happy to see it coming to Leeds for the first time.



“It’s great that a Northern version has been set up in Leeds, it works well with the Biba event that is on the other side of the Pennines,” he said.



Adding that he was looking forward to the event, Thomas stated that it was a “privilege” to have been asked to attend, saying: “I would have been attending the Leeds Expo even if I hadn’t been invited.”



Experts

Also on the first panel session will be:

Simon Mabb, managing director, Romero Insurance Brokers

Tim Mortimer, regional director, Bluefin

Joe Henderson, CEO , Henderson

A further session in the afternoon will include even more regional experts and leaders.

Tackling the topics of client service and the region’s economy will be:

Tony O’Gara, regional managing director, central, Towergate

Michael Eardley, director, professions, PIB Insurance Brokers

Insurance Brokers Nick Houghton, group managing director, JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers

Glendinning Insurance Brokers Jon Newall, principal, Lockyers



In addition to this the day will feature rugby legend Shaun Edwards who is set to speak about the importance of teamwork and share tales of his time as an international player.

