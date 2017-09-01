Ardonagh Group buys Healthy Pets

Pet specialist is the firm's first purchase since its creation.

Towergate-owner Ardonagh Group has bought Healthy Pets.

According to the firm, Healthy Pets was founded in 1996 and is based in Petersfield, Hampshire.

It specialises in insurance products for both cats and dogs.

Opportunity

David Ross, chief executive officer of The Ardonagh Group, commented: “Healthy Pets is a fantastic business which we have admired from a distance for some time.

“What’s exciting to us is the opportunity to broaden our portfolio and to do so with a business which knows their market inside out.”

He continued: “To be adding brands and businesses to the Ardonagh family so soon after its initial creation is truly exciting, signifying as it does a momentum we see and feel everyday across the Group.”

Reputation

Mark Effenberg CEO of Healthy Pets added: “The Ardonagh Group is the perfect home for Healthy Pets and I am delighted to be confirming the news today.

“We always envisaged a destination for the business where our products and reputation could be leveraged to build market share, in a sector which has seen year-on-year premium growth for five consecutive years.”

He continued: “The cross-selling opportunity across the Group is doubtless significant. This coupled with the need for a pet offering amongst the vast Ardonagh product suite leads us to believe that the scope for growth is hugely attractive. We look forward to being part of the team.”

HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) renamed the Towergate holding group to Ardonagh Group in July this year.

The firm was previously known as KIRS Group and was created in May when HPS and MDP brought together its UK general insurance businesses including Towergate, Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group and Price Forbes.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.