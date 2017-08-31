Meet the Leeds Expo panellists – Tim Mortimer

Bluefin's regional director shares his thoughts on local insurers and technology ahead of the live debate.

Insurers in Leeds provide a “very high level of service and knowledge”, according to Tim Mortimer, regional director of Bluefin.



Mortimer’s comments come ahead of a panel discussion taking place at the Leeds Broker Expo on 21 September, which he will be part of.



Insurance Age’s popular regional Expo is coming to the Yorkshire city for the first time and provides the perfect opportunity for attendees to renew old acquaintances, build new relationships and network with exhibitors.



Insights

Taking place at the Royal Armouries Museum, the Expo will feature two panel discussions where broker bosses in the Leeds area will share their views, expertise and insights with the delegates.



He stated that Bluefin “very rarely have to go further afield to city’s like London or Manchester”, to do business with insurers, but acknowledged that there were fewer insurance companies in the area compared to 10 years ago.



“It’s a natural thing in insurance where [insurance] companies have been consolidated, but it doesn’t mean to say that it effects service levels,” Mortimer said.



Discussion

In addition to tackling the topic of the level of insurer service on the day, Mortimer will also discuss whether technology is enabling better relationships and if insurers are delivering bespoke products.



He also said he will identify how to deliver the best solutions and services to clients.



On technology, his key takeaway message would be that “technology can provide an answer to giving efficiencies and making life easier for us all”, he told Insurance Age.



But he added that: “It shouldn’t come in the way of good local face to face service that Yorkshire brokers can give.”



In terms of his talk on bespoke products, Mortimer believes that they drive growth in firms as it helps to meet clients’ specific needs.



“If you can provide a service and advice in a specialist area then you will become very successful as an insurance broker,” he said.



Learn

Mortimer explained that he was “very happy” to be attending the event, adding that “the opportunity to network is huge”.



“Brokers will learn some new things that they can implement into their businesses,” he stated.



Also on the first panel session will be:

Simon Mabb, managing director, Romero Insurance Broker

Mark Thomas, branch sales director, Lorica Insurance Brokers

Joe Henderson, CEO , Henderson

A further panel debate in the afternoon will include even more regional experts and leaders.

Tackling the topics of client service and the region’s economy will be:

Tony O’Gara, regional managing director, central, Towergate

Michael Eardley, director, professions, PIB Insurance Brokers

Insurance Brokers Nick Houghton, group managing director, JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers

Glendinning Insurance Brokers Jon Newall, principal, Lockyers

In addition to this the day will feature rugby legend Shaun Edwards who is set to speak about the importance of teamwork and share tales of his time as an international player

