Top 50 2017 - £15m - £19.99m
Ceta Insurance / Lycetts / P J Hayman & Company
Ceta Insurance
Ceta House, Cromwell Park, Banbury Rd, Chipping Norton OX7 5SR
Website: www.ceta.co.uk
Contact name: James O’Hara
MD: David Quick
Tel: 01608 647 803
Email: [email protected]
Main location: Chipping Norton
Staff numbers: 125 (total) / 90 personal lines only.
Major specialisms: HH, commercial, leisure.
Major trading subsidiaries: Insuremybusiness.co.uk, compare-caravan-insurance.co.uk, compare-boat-insurance.co.uk.
What we are: We provide our members with the ability to sell a range of highly competitive general insurance products, without the need to hold individual agencies with the insurers themselves, or the requirement for a minimum level of business.
Vision/background: At CETA our goal since 1993 has been to help intermediaries build a highly profitable income stream through selling general insurance policies. We provide our members with access to a fantastic range of insurance products from leading insurers, with excellent commission both at new business and renewal. Easy to use, fully compliant, safe and secure.
Lycetts
Milburn House, Dean Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne NE1 1PP
Website: www.lycetts.co.uk
Contact name: Peter Knowles
MD: Angus Keate
Chairman: Mark Hews
Tel: 0845 671 8999
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @lycettsrural
Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance
Main location: Newcastle
Additional branches: Nine
Staff numbers: 244
Major specialisms: Rural, equine, commercial, private client and financial services.
What we are: A specialist insurance broker with over 30 years’ experience insuring high net worth individuals.
Vision/background: With over 30 years’ experience providing specialist insurance solutions to the rural community, Lycetts truly understands the unique world of their clients. Covering historic and listed properties, from fine antiques and classic cars to wine cellars and rural pursuits, Lycetts ensures clients are properly protected. All available profits go to charity.
P J Hayman & Company
Stansted House, Rowlands Castle, Hampshire PO9 6DX
Website: www.pjhayman.com; www.pjhaymanB2B.com; www.FreeSpiritTravelinsurance.com; www.247travelinsurance.co.uk; www.TopUpMyCover.com; www.CancellationPlan.com; www.Adventuresinsurance.co.uk.
Contact name: Andrew Williams
MD: Peter Hayman
Chairman: Crispin Speers
Tel: 02392 419 035
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @pjhayman
Parent company: Crispin Speers & Partners Ltd (CSP)
Main location: Hampshire
Staff numbers: 37
Major specialisms: Travel insurance
What we are: Specialist broker in the travel sector.
Vision/background: Over 25 years’ experience providing mainstream and niche travel products including: any age; medical conditions and disabilities; sports, hazardous activities and occupations; high levels of cover for HNW clients; business; groups; coach and tour operators. Our scheme specialisms now include cyber; personal accident; financial failure.
