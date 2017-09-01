Top 50 2017 - £15m - £19.99m

Ceta Insurance / Lycetts / P J Hayman & Company

Ceta Insurance

Contact name: James O’Hara

MD: David Quick

Main location: Chipping Norton

Staff numbers: 125 (total) / 90 personal lines only.

Major specialisms: HH, commercial, leisure.

Major trading subsidiaries: Insuremybusiness.co.uk, compare-caravan-insurance.co.uk, compare-boat-insurance.co.uk.

What we are: We provide our members with the ability to sell a range of highly competitive general insurance products, without the need to hold individual agencies with the insurers themselves, or the requirement for a minimum level of business.

Vision/background: At CETA our goal since 1993 has been to help intermediaries build a highly profitable income stream through selling general insurance policies. We provide our members with access to a fantastic range of insurance products from leading insurers, with excellent commission both at new business and renewal. Easy to use, fully compliant, safe and secure.

Lycetts

Contact name: Peter Knowles

MD: Angus Keate

Chairman: Mark Hews

Parent company: Ecclesiastical Insurance

Main location: Newcastle

Additional branches: Nine

Staff numbers: 244

Major specialisms: Rural, equine, commercial, private client and financial services.

What we are: A specialist insurance broker with over 30 years’ experience insuring high net worth individuals.

Vision/background: With over 30 years’ experience providing specialist insurance solutions to the rural community, Lycetts truly understands the unique world of their clients. Covering historic and listed properties, from fine antiques and classic cars to wine cellars and rural pursuits, Lycetts ensures clients are properly protected. All available profits go to charity.

P J Hayman & Company

Contact name: Andrew Williams

MD: Peter Hayman

Chairman: Crispin Speers

Parent company: Crispin Speers & Partners Ltd (CSP)

Main location: Hampshire

Staff numbers: 37

Major specialisms: Travel insurance

What we are: Specialist broker in the travel sector.

Vision/background: Over 25 years’ experience providing mainstream and niche travel products including: any age; medical conditions and disabilities; sports, hazardous activities and occupations; high levels of cover for HNW clients; business; groups; coach and tour operators. Our scheme specialisms now include cyber; personal accident; financial failure.