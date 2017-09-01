Top 50 2017 - £50m - £74.99m

Carole Nash Insurance Consultants / Devitt Insurance Services / Fresh Insurance Services Group / Grove & Dean / Hughes Insurance / Jelf - Bluefin / MCE Insurance / Premium Choice Insurance

Carole Nash Insurance Consultants

Trafalgar House, 110 Manchester Road, Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 1NU

Website: www.carolenash.com

Contact name: David Fraser (External PR), 0203 897 0333, [email protected]

David Newman, CEO of Carole Nash

CEO: David Newman

Chairman: Charles de Tinguy

Tel: 0161 927 2459 (Reception)

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @insidebikes

Parent company: GUK Broking Services Ltd

Main location: Altrincham

Additional branches: Dublin

Staff numbers: 390 FTE

Major specialisms: Motorcycles – modern, classic, vintage, custom and trail; classic and performance cars.

Major trading subsidiaries: Carole Nash Legal Services LLP

Acquisitions in the last two years: In June 2016, Carole Nash agreed a deal with Ageas Retail Ltd to purchase their motorcycle insurance books for the Express, Kwik Fit Insurance and Green Insurance Company brands. In April 2017, Carole Nash acquired the bike insurance book of Cornmarket Insurance Services in the Republic of Ireland.

What we are: Specialist insurance broker, covering circa 25% of all registered motorcycles.

Vision/background: For over 30 years, Carole Nash has been providing ‘the care it deserves’ – spearheading best practice, innovating the marketplace and placing the customer at the heart of its business; all helping the company deliver strong growth and reinforcing its status as the leading provider in the motorcycle insurance market.

Devitt Insurance Services

North House, St Edwards Way, Romford, Essex RM1 3PP

Website: www.devittinsurance.com

Contact name: William Hughes

MD: William Hughes

Tel: 01708 385959

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@DevittInsurance

Main location: Romford

Additional branches: Ipswich

Staff numbers: 150 (total) / 143 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Motorcycle, motorhome and caravan insurance.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Purchased the Aquote motorcycle insurance portfolio.

What we are: Personal lines insurance broker specialising in affinity and niche business.

Vision/background: Everyone at Devitt is extremely proud of our heritage, which dates back some 81 years, and there is still the enthusiasm, agility and drive to grow and continually build upon our success. Our consistent organic growth over the last few years is set to continue both for our own branded business and that of our affinity partners with whom we work closely. Having purchased the Aquote book of motorcycle insurance business in the last year we are also very keen to acquire other books of business.

Fresh Insurance Services Group

Burnt Meadow Road, North Moons Moat, Redditch B98 9PA

Website: www.fresh.co.uk

Contact name: Adrian Barbrooke

MD: Mike Wall, Spencer Street

Fresh’s CEO Lisa Powis

CEO: Lisa Powis

Tel: 01344 286 088

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @fresh_insurance, @first4insurance, @insureok1, @ladybird_ins, @autosaint, @MTD_insurance, @firstvanins

Main location: Redditch

Additional branches: One

Staff numbers: 240

Major specialisms: Home, telematics, convicted drivers.

What we are: Independent personal lines broker specialising in niche areas providing quality products, at affordable prices, for those that don’t fit the typical insurance demographic whether that be in motor or home.

Vision/background: Established in 2002 the Fresh journey began with women-only brand Ladybird. Although regulation has changed that demographic our focus remains on niche segments, both existing and the addition of new. Our high level vision is to increase policy count to 100,000 and £80m GWP by the end of 2018.

Grove & Dean

Grove & Dean specialise in motorsport insurance

Tollgate House, 96 Market Place, Romford RM1 3ER

Website: www.performancedirect.co.uk

Contact name: Richard Brewster

MD: Damian Collett

Tel: 01708 436 880

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@GroveandDean

Main location: Romford

Staff numbers: 150 (total) / 126 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Niche motor (various), motorsport

Major trading subsidiaries: Grove & Dean Motorsport Ltd

Acquisitions in the last two years: James Campbell Insurance; Gerrard Insurance Brokers Ltd.

What we are: Personal lines specialists, particularly niche and non-standard markets.

Vision/background: We remain a family-run business. Our vision is to continue to develop profitable scheme business with our insurer partners. Also we aim to remain at the forefront of innovation in IT solutions to successful online trading.

Hughes Insurance

4 Jubilee Road, Newtownards, Co. Down, Northern Ireland BT23 4WN

Website: www.hughesinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Don Brennan, head of marketing, strategy and pricing

MD: David Egan

Tel: 028 9090 9090

Company Twitter account:

@HughesInsurance

Parent company: Liberty Mutual

Main location: Newtownards

Additional branches: 5

Staff numbers: 220 (total) / 106 personal lines only

What we are: We’re Northern Ireland’s best-known Insurance broker offering customers a full range of competitive insurance products across personal lines, commercial and commercial vehicle products.

Vision/background: Hughes has helped customers in Northern Ireland find the right insurance cover for their individual needs for almost 40 years. We pride ourselves on our customer service levels and strong relationships with our insurer partners, with a vision to become market leader in each of the product lines we offer.

Jelf / Bluefin

Hillside Court, Bowling Hill, Chipping Sodbury, Bristol BS37 6JX

Website: www.bluefingroup.co.uk / www.jelfgroup.com

Contact name: Steve Hook

Jelf/Bluefin’s Phil Barton

MD: Phil Barton

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @JelfIB /

@Bluefin_Ins

Parent company: Marsh McLellan Companies

Main location: Chipping Sodbury

Additional branches: 76 Offices

Staff numbers: 2,600 total. 133 personal lines only. HNW c.50.

Major specialisms: Commercial, real estate, personal lines, employee benefits, PI, health and care.

Major trading subsidiaries: SMEi, Bishop Skinner Marine.

Acquisitions in the last two years: Osborne Insurance Brokers; The Insurance Partnership; Exchange Group.

What we are: Jelf is an award winning financial consultancy and insurance broker.

Vision/background: Our purpose is simple: to build long lasting relationships with our clients based on personal service and technical excellence. Our advisers are experts in their sector. They are passionate about finding solutions that mitigate risks and add value. We provide expert advice on matters relating to insurance, healthcare and financial planning.

MCE Insurance

MCE ’s major specialism is motorcycle insurance

Crown Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire NN12 8QQ

Website: www.mceinsurance.com

Contact name: Julian Edwards

MD: Julian Edwards

Chairman: Michael Edwards

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @_BIG_ED_

Main location: Northamptonshire

Additional branches: Northamptonshire

Staff numbers: 319

Major specialisms: Motorcycle insurance.

What we are: UK and Ireland’s leading provider of motorcycle insurance.

Vision/background: MCE is dedicated in creating the very best environment for our people and customers alike.

Premium Choice Insurance

406 Fort Dunlop, Fort Parkway, Birmingham B24 9FD

Website: www.premiumchoice.co.uk

Contact name: Richard Dornan

MD: Richard Dornan / Mark Woods

Tel: 0121 749 8900

Email: [email protected]

Main location: Birmingham

Additional branches: Coleshill

Staff numbers: 200

Major specialisms: Young drivers, provisional drivers, student insurance, commercial vehicle/tradesman, classic and cherished vehicles, military vehicles, non-standard motor, non-standard household, leisure and lifestyle.

Major trading subsidiaries: Premium Choice, A Choice, Home Choice, ONE Pro Insurance Solutions.

What we are: Premium Choice’s foundation is built upon a strong legacy of working with insurers combined with using cutting-edge technology to create and distribute niche and specialist products within the motor, home and leisure and lifestyle markets.

Vision/background: To build upon 18 years of successful trading by doing what we do best – creating and delivering niche insurance products and services. Our senior management team will continue to evolve and innovate in order to embrace market changes whilst creating, managing and distributing solutions based on unique customer insight and delivering exceptional customer service whilst excelling at being an underwriting and marketing-led business.