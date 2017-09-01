Top 50 2017 - £100m - £149.99m
Autonet Insurance Services / Be Wiser Insurance / Endsleigh Insurance Services
Autonet Insurance Services
Nile Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent
ST6 2BA
Website: www.autonetinsurance.co.uk
Contact name: Ian Donaldson
MD: Ian Donaldson (CEO)
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @autonetvan
Main location: Stoke-on-Trent
Additional branches: Manchester
Staff numbers: 680 (total) / 630 personal lines only
Major specialisms: Van
What we are: UK’s largest van insurance broker, specialising in van, car and business insurance.
Vision/background: Autonet was established in 1998 and its founding principles remain our vision, “to be the best at what we do through innovation, business partnerships and customer satisfaction.” We deliver innovative solutions to market and engender a culture of trust, honesty and transparency with stakeholders including business partners, customers and staff.
Be Wiser Insurance
Barrett House, Savoy Close, Andover, Hampshire SP10 2HZ
Website: www.bewiser.co.uk
Contact name: Lisa Hynes
MD/Chairman: Mark Bower-Dyke
Tel: 0844 4999 474
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account: @BeWiser
Main location: Andover
Additional branches: Swindon
Staff numbers: 641
Major specialisms: Private lines
What we are: The premier branded private lines brokerage in the UK.
Vision/background: We believe quality products, fully trained and qualified staff, great marketing is the way forward. “Price is not king, peace of mind is!” Clients do deserve more.
Endsleigh Insurance Services
Shurdington Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL51 4UE
Website: www.endsleigh.co.uk
MD: Jeff Brinley
Chairman: James Butler
Tel: 01242 866 866
Company Twitter account: @Endsleigh
Parent company: Zurich Insurance PLC
Main location: Cheltenham
Staff numbers: Total approx. 1,000
Major specialisms: Insurance for students, graduates and young professionals.
Major trading subsidiaries: Endsleigh Financial Services Limited; Endsleigh Insurances (Brokers) Limited; Woodstock Insurance Brokers Limited.
What we are: We are a leading insurance provider specialising in shaping protection around the needs of students, professionals and business niches. We offer insurance solutions and financial products from home and motor insurance, through to business and landlord insurance, as well as income protection and mortgages.
Vision/background: Over 50 years ago, we championed affordable insurance designed for students. Today, we are still as committed to provide value for money. Using our expertise we have extended our products and services to support our customers as they move through their key life milestones, across the travel, property, education, not-for-profit markets. We understand what matters most to our customers, as well as our customers’ customers within commercial lines, protecting the things that matter to them most.
