Top 50 2017 - £100m - £149.99m

Autonet Insurance Services / Be Wiser Insurance / Endsleigh Insurance Services

Autonet Insurance Services

Nile Street, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent

ST6 2BA

Website: www.autonetinsurance.co.uk

Contact name: Ian Donaldson

MD: Ian Donaldson (CEO)

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @autonetvan

Main location: Stoke-on-Trent

Additional branches: Manchester

Staff numbers: 680 (total) / 630 personal lines only

Major specialisms: Van

What we are: UK’s largest van insurance broker, specialising in van, car and business insurance.

Vision/background: Autonet was established in 1998 and its founding principles remain our vision, “to be the best at what we do through innovation, business partnerships and customer satisfaction.” We deliver innovative solutions to market and engender a culture of trust, honesty and transparency with stakeholders including business partners, customers and staff.

Be Wiser Insurance

Barrett House, Savoy Close, Andover, Hampshire SP10 2HZ

Website: www.bewiser.co.uk

Contact name: Lisa Hynes

MD/Chairman: Mark Bower-Dyke

Tel: 0844 4999 474

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account: @BeWiser

Main location: Andover

Additional branches: Swindon

Staff numbers: 641

Major specialisms: Private lines

What we are: The premier branded private lines brokerage in the UK.

Vision/background: We believe quality products, fully trained and qualified staff, great marketing is the way forward. “Price is not king, peace of mind is!” Clients do deserve more.

Endsleigh Insurance Services

Shurdington Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL51 4UE

Endsleigh offers insurance for students and graduates

Website: www.endsleigh.co.uk

MD: Jeff Brinley

Chairman: James Butler

Tel: 01242 866 866

Company Twitter account: @Endsleigh

Parent company: Zurich Insurance PLC

Main location: Cheltenham

Staff numbers: Total approx. 1,000

Major specialisms: Insurance for students, graduates and young professionals.

Major trading subsidiaries: Endsleigh Financial Services Limited; Endsleigh Insurances (Brokers) Limited; Woodstock Insurance Brokers Limited.

What we are: We are a leading insurance provider specialising in shaping protection around the needs of students, professionals and business niches. We offer insurance solutions and financial products from home and motor insurance, through to business and landlord insurance, as well as income protection and mortgages.

Vision/background: Over 50 years ago, we championed affordable insurance designed for students. Today, we are still as committed to provide value for money. Using our expertise we have extended our products and services to support our customers as they move through their key life milestones, across the travel, property, education, not-for-profit markets. We understand what matters most to our customers, as well as our customers’ customers within commercial lines, protecting the things that matter to them most.