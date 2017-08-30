The Blog Spot: Brokers beware worldwide cyber-crime has overtaken the drug trade

One data breach could cause huge reputational damage for a broker, what steps are you taking to protect your clients’ data?

Cyber-shock – it isn’t just a sexy term for headline writers, it’s also a massive issue for brokers because more and more of their clients are using their own devices.



Meaning more data, more potential problems.



There isn’t a week, or month that goes by without a report on the matter, usually partnered by shocking or sensational headlines.



Examples

Here’s just a few examples:



This January there was, Fear of cyber-attacks drives sale of insurance up 50%.



Then, Major cyber attack could trigger losses of £40.5bn, says Lloyd’s, was published in July.



And this month Insurance Age headlined a story – UK businesses “unprepared for a cyber shock”.



This latter example came from a report by Lockton.



It found that of the polled 200 c-suite executives, directors and general legal counsel at UK companies – 50% expect to be entirely operational 48 hours after a large-scale cyber security breach.



The broker said it was concerning that so few businesses are aware of the aftershocks caused by a cyber-attack, adding that it could take several months, if not years, to become entirely operational after a large-scale breach.



Headline-grabbing

So, I asked brokers in our weekly poll whether they had noticed, in their conversations with clients, if their appetite for cyber insurance was growing or declining.



Some 54% of the brokers said their clients’ appetite for cyber cover was growing, while 43% stated it was staying the same. Just 3% noted that it was decreasing.



Make of it what you will, but attention needs to be paid to the headline-grabbing topic.



Obviously, cyber insurance policies and education are at one end of the solution.



Then there is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – coming into force on 25 May 2018, replacing the woefully outdated Data Protection Act.



Campaign

But I believe that brokers should be working harder with the regulator(s), trade bodies and especially with the government on its Cyber Aware campaign, to look for a more innovative approach to protect clients.



At the end of the day, one data breach could cause huge reputational damage for a broker.



With the number of cases increasing, it has become more important than ever for brokers to take steps to protect their clients’ data.



And here’s one more quote for you – according to Robert McLelland, Australian attorney general: “Cyber crime has overtaken the drug trade as the most profitable form of crime in the world.”





