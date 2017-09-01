Top 50 2017 - Welcome
Innovative market: The Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines is full of growing and efficient firms. Brokers are ideally placed for further success in the next 12 months
Aviva is really proud of brokers who are demonstrating great service, growth, dedication and innovation in the personal lines market.
They really do make a difference to their customers’ lives every day – making sure that they have the right product, cover and limits to suit their needs and requirements. They also support their customers when the worst does happen, supporting them through tough times and getting them back on their feet as soon as possible.
Through expertise, knowledge and compassion, brokers have always and will continue to contribute a great deal to this area of our industry.
Congratulations to each and every broker who has been listed in the Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines supplement.
Phil Bayles, MD intermediaries, Aviva
A big thank you to all the respondents for our Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines supplement.
Once again the market has shown plenty of resilience and innovation over the past 12 months. The departure of Ageas Retail had an impact on the overall figures but the remaining participants have displayed an impressive amount of growth. There has clearly been a drive for efficiency too and the trend of the past few years has been reversed, with margins starting to improve.
This has all been achieved through customer service, knowledge, expertise and a strong focus on technology.
It is pleasing to see new entrants coming into the listing. It goes to show that openings remain for brokers with the market insight, business know-how, creative solutions and bravery to tackle this tough market.
If you are looking to follow their lead by launching a new offering or growing an existing book of business the article by Aviva’s David Skinn on pages 32-33 is an excellent starting point to help shape your thinking.
The next 12 months will be full of challenges but, with the track record of success evidenced in this supplement, brokers are ideally placed to grab the opportunities that are bound to be on offer.
