Broking break: And finally

The CII's Michelle Worvell reveals her hidden historical talents, Aon's Jack Hammond explains how he got into insurance, Home & Legacy's Barry O'Neil introduces us to Mischief and ICB's Neil Campling tells us about his alternative career paths

My hidden talent

I love history, really love everything about it but sometimes only reading about it in books or visiting a ruin just doesn’t quite cut the mustard… which is why, many years ago, I decided to take my love of history to a whole new level and join an historical re-enactment society. I had this vision of prancing around in long, silk dresses but the reality was a lot different! After joining the Sealed Knot, an English Civil War re-enactment society (on the Royalist side as I thought the outfits would be more glamourous – they aren’t), I found myself trained up as a fully-fledged musketeer – with an official shotgun licence. This means marching onto fields across the UK with up to 3,000 others to fight for the King with my 42-inch replica musket. The battlefield is an exhilarating place, we have cavalry, pikemen, cannon crews and camp followers all thrown into the mix trying to get the upper hand. It’s all very fast paced but I would recommend it to anyone. You get to meet some great people and show the public what life was really like in the 17th century.

Michelle Worvell, communications manager, Chartered Insurance Institute

Why I chose insurance

In some ways the insurance industry feels like a well-kept secret, with the majority of people thinking it involves an admiral with a parrot on his shoulder. I only came to realise what it all entailed after doing some work experience when I was a student. What really appealed was how people orientated the industry was, and this ultimately drew me to apply to the Aon Graduate Scheme. The industry is a mixture of old and new, and the way it operates continues to change at a prolific rate. This variety and transformation makes it an exciting time to be working in insurance.

Jack Hammond, broker, Financial and Professional Services Group, Aon Risk Solutions

Pet of the month - Mischief, Barry O’Neill’s rabbit

Mischief, the Dutch dwarf rabbit is the family pet of Home & Legacy’s managing director, Barry O’Neill. She’s four years old and is timid but very affectionate. In her spare time she enjoys being outside and like most other rabbits she can usually be found eating.

On the spot

ICB’s Neil Campling on Winning and an alternative army or golfing career

▶ My favourite book is …

…Winning by Sir Clive Woodward. Great book on how he took the England Rugby team on a six-year journey culminating in winning the Rugby World Cup.

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be an…

…officer in the army. Never got around to it though.

▶ The funniest person in insurance…

…has to be my old mate Jeff Laidler (Weald Insurance Brokers) – also the most bonkers!

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…curry, sirloin steak, bacon sandwich (must

try harder!)

▶ My dream job would be…

…professional golfer – and that’s not going to happen any time soon!

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far) was…

…the MBO of ICB five years ago and getting the whole management team involved in ownership of the business – very rewarding to oversee this.

Neil Campling, CEO of ICB Group