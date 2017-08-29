Ardonagh Group-backed Chase Templeton makes five buys

Broker adds £6.3m of premium income.

Ardonagh Group-owned Chase Templeton has added almost £6.3m in annual premium income through five purchases since being bought by the Towergate backers earlier this year.



The group was created in May when US equity owners HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners brought Towergate, Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group and Price Forbes together.



Chase Templeton, a private medical insurance broker, said that the five deals were finalised over a three-week period and that they reaffirmed its commitment to a long-term “buy and build strategy”.



The broker bought a mix of brokers, consultants and independent financial adviser books.

Value

“We have a proven formula which we have finessed over the years in order to secure maximum value from acquisitions,” said Chase Templeton’s mergers and acquisition director, Jeff Tate.



“Now, as part of a wider and exceptionally well-resourced group we are perfectly placed to execute further and bigger deals.”



He added that the company is already pursuing specific acquisition opportunities and expects to complete two or three deals within the next six months.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.