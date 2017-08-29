Meet the Expo Leeds panellists: Nick Houghton

The group MD at JM Glendinning discusses the local market and why brokers should attend the Leeds Expo.

The local economy in Leeds is in a good position, according to Nick Houghton, group managing director at JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers.

Houghton will be taking part in a panel discussion at Broker Expo Leeds on 21 September.

Opportunities

On the day Houghton and fellow panellists will discuss training programmes for staff, the region’s economy and Brexit.

Houghton told Insurance Age that the Leeds insurance market is buoyant and creates opportunities for brokers.

“We don’t usually need to go outside of Leeds to place any risks, except for in a few niche areas,” he continued.

Houghton added: “We have a strong insurance market that’s not overly big, which is a good thing because you can get to know people. It’s a pleasure doing business with people you know.”

However, he also noted that one of the challenges for the local market was to attract young talent to the profession, adding: “Our PR is not where it should be.

“We don’t produce enough young talent and, in general, the market doesn’t do enough to attract young talent into the marketplace.”

Brexit

The MD stated that he had not seen an impact from Brexit yet, noting that brokers in the region would look at how insurers respond to the UK leaving the EU.

“We’re a large broker regionally, but the majority of our clients are UK domiciled and we use UK-based insurers,” Houghton added.

“It depends on how they navigate the way through Brexit, but we’ll be just fine.”

Event

Houghton confirmed that he was looking forward to the event coming to the city, calling it an “endorsement to the location and to the marketplace up here”.

He also stated that the Expo would be an excellent opportunity for brokers to network with their peers.

“I’m looking forward to catch up with old friends,” he added. ”Brokers co-exist quite well in this region, we have respect for each other even though we compete with each other.”

On the first panel session, tackling the topics of insurer service, recruiting staff and changing client expectations, will be:

Richard Pitt, chief network officer, Broker Network

Simon Mabb, managing director, Romero Insurance Brokers

Tim Mortimer, regional director, Bluefin

Mark Thomas, branch sales director, Lorica Insurance Brokers

Joe Henderson, CEO , Henderson

The panel session in the afternoon will include even more regional experts and leaders. In addition to Houghton, the panellists will be:

Tony O’Gara, regional managing director, central, Towergate

Michael Eardley, director, professions, PIB Insurance Brokers

Jon Newall, principal, Lockyers

In addition to this the day will feature rugby legend Shaun Edwards who is set to speak about the importance of teamwork.

