Top 5: Adding value to crisis resilience plans for SMEs

Paul Bassett, managing director – crisis management, at Arthur J. Gallagher, discusses how brokers can support their SME clients.

Recent research into the crisis resilience of UK SMEs by Arthur J. Gallagher found a clear disconnect between preparedness and perception when it comes to dealing with today’s fast-evolving security threats.

The research showed that 68% of over 1,000 SME leaders surveyed labelled themselves ‘resilient’, despite only 17% having assessed their exposure and 43% admitting to having no crisis contingency plans whatsoever or not knowing what these were.

With nearly four in five (77%) also believing their broker can only offer transactional advice, the opportunity to add value through risk mitigation advice and provision of effective, affordable solutions is clear.

1. Educate and make aware

Many SME leaders surveyed said they felt too small to be targeted and not vulnerable to threats like terrorism or cyber extortion, revealing a misconception as to the nature of today’s rising risks.

Targeted attacks are not likely to be the biggest risk in future. Terrorist attacks have shifted from sophisticated, large-scale vehicle bombs designed to cause maximum property damage to lone-wolf style attacks aimed at causing mass casualties; while mass indiscriminate ransomware attacks mean smaller firms are often more vulnerable than large organisations.

2. Encourage collaboration

UK SMEs need to understand that the most effective way to anticipate, prevent, respond to and recover from fast-changing security threats is to build a culture of crisis resilience — and this takes time, effort and the right stakeholders rather than big budgets or simply buying insurance.

Cross-functional collaboration is critical: those responsible for risk, HR, security, IT, communications, finance, facilities and legal issues must work together to build a tailored strategy.

3. Assist with planning

Brokers are ideally placed to help SME clients build short, principle-based crisis management plans that can be stress-tested to enable rapid decision-making and communication at times when there will often be a vacuum of information, panic and pressure from stakeholders on all sides.

But getting crisis resilience right should also lower the total cost of managing risk — helping SMEs see brokers as the trusted advisers they are, and thus able to provide much more than simple risk transfer.

4. Offer effective, affordable solutions

With low-frequency high-impact security threats, brokers need to support their SME clients in understanding the greatest risk they are likely to face is non-damage business interruption, and ensure they are adequately indemnified against it.

Standard business interruption, for example, won’t cover non-damage BI such as denial of access, threat or loss of attraction in the wake of an act of terrorism - but how many SMEs understand that or would know how and where to access affordable cover?

5. Provide real-time support and assistance

Innovative solutions designed to best protect SMEs from the nature of today’s security threats must also aim to provide real-time support in a wide range of areas, as SMEs won’t have internal resources to assist them.

Gallagher’s crisis resilience solution, for example, offers 24-hour crisis consultancy, pre-loaded credit cards for emergency remuneration, situational awareness training, and provision for post-traumatic stress counselling.

