Clear plots buying spree to double GWP by 2022

Up to 18 commercial brokers could be bought within the next five years.

Clear Insurance plans to double its gross written premium (GWP) to £200m by snapping up as many as 18 brokers within the next five years, CEO Howard Lickens told Insurance Age.



Lickens confirmed that the broker, a Brokerbility member, wants to achieve a revenue of £40m.



He said the business was growing on average by 20% annually which meant the firm was in a good position to increase in size.



Deals

The broker boss said growth would be helped by “completing 18 acquisitions where possible in the UK” but admitted that “the number of deals was insignificant”.



“The number 18 is more like the absolute maximum we could do and our goal is to complete around 12.

“The actual number we achieve of course depends on what’s available, competition, size and a big dose of luck!” explained Lickens.



“If we come across a large broker that could deliver the type of revenue we’re looking for and is the perfect fit, that would save us doing more deals.



“The number of deals mentioned in the five year plan is a signpost.”



Due diligence

In addition, he revealed that the company had one planned acquisition in due diligence, which is expected to be completed by 1 December.



Lickens declined to name the target but described it as a “small London-based broker that has a revenue of £2m-£3m”.



He told Insurance Age that Clear had grown by buying other brokers which contributed to 60%-70% of its growth.



“The market is flat so if you’re trying to grow fast by pure organic growth that’s difficult,” added Lickens.

“The great thing about an acquisition is that you can buy the loyalty from staff and customers and the consistency of a business,” added Lickens.



Earlier this year Clear completed its biggest ever purchase by buying Kent-based MPW Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.



The acquisitions will be backed by Clydesdale Bank.



