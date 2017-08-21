Meet the Leeds Expo panellists: Simon Mabb

The Romero managing director delves into the rivalry between Leeds and Manchester and explains why local brokers must attend the regional Expo.

Leeds is an “aggressive market” and insurers that service the local area from an office in the city do better according to Romero MD Simon Mabb.

Mabb is taking part in a panel discussion at Broker Expo Leeds in September 21 and will be speaking about insurer service, technology, products, and how to offer solutions to clients.

He told Insurance Age that “Leeds is an important insurance centre” but sometimes is serviced out of offices based in Manchester which is an hour or more away over the Pennines.

Mabb commented: “Generally people service Manchester and Leeds together but they are diverse and different markets and insurers that invest in Leeds have always done better overall.”

Competition in Leeds is “aggressive” according to Mabb who continued: “We have got some great independent brokers like us and Henderson etc. We all want to get new business.”

He noted there were lots of opportunities in the city following a resurgence after the recession and pointed out that a number of new developments including flats and shopping centres had been built.

Turning to the day itself Mabb urged local brokers to attend: “It is a golden opportunity for local brokers to come together and support an event like this.

“It will be a good event and it is nice to have something like this in Leeds. Brokers would be foolish not to support it if they want to encourage a strong local market.”

Also on the first panel session will be:

Tim Mortimer, regional director, Bluefin

Mark Thomas, branch sales director, Lorica Insurance Brokers

Joe Henderson, CEO , Henderson

The further panel session in the afternoon will include even more regional experts and leaders.

Tackling the topics of client service and the region’s economy will be:

Tony O’Gara, regional managing director, central, Towergate

Michael Eardley, director, professions, PIB Insurance Brokers

Nick Houghton, group managing director, JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers

Jon Newall, principal, Lockyers

In addition to this the day will feature rugby legend Shaun Edwards who is set to speak about the importance of teamwork and share tales of his time as an international player.

