Lark boosts profit ahead of Aston Scott merger

The company reported increased profit after tax of £5.47m.

Lark Group has unveiled a jump in profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2016, its final set of results before it merges with Aston Scott.



The UK broker saw profit after tax increase to £5.47m (2015: £4.33m), according to Company House filings.



Operating profit also grew by 23.2% to £5.91m (2015: £4.80m). This growth included the profit on the sale of a book of its insurance broking clients which netted the firm £400,000.



Organic

Turnover rose by 11.5% to £25.96m (2015: £23.29m), which the company said was due to the multiple factors including the business transfer of Insurance Risk Solutions.

The results stated that the IRS deal, which was announced in 2014, contributed 9% to the growth in turnover with the remainder derived by organic growth and new business wins primarily driven by the private client division.

In the filing the company said: “Despite the challenging market condition in the general insurance sector, where competition remains intense in all business areas, the company has continued to make good progress.”

In addition the company noted that it has continued to make significant investment in upgrading its IT application systems and IT infrastructure to newer technology.



Meanwhile, the holding company for Lark Group posted an increase in turnover, Ebitda and profit before tax for the year ended December 31 2016, earlier this month.



Aston Scott

In June Aston Scott and Lark Group reached an agreement to merge.



A new company is being formed to buy the entire share capital of both brokers, with mid-market private equity group Bowmark Capital being the largest shareholder.



Bowmark Capital was the backer of Blanc’s buyout of Aston Scott in May 2015.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.