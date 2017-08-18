Ex Towergate and Bluefin boss Kenny Hogg joins Gallagher as Scotland lead

RMD for Scotland, Paul Kerry, remains with the business as chairman, Scotland.

Kenny Hogg has been appointed regional managing director (RMD) for Scotland at Arthur J Gallagher and is set to join the business on August 29.

According to the broker the current RMD for Scotland, Paul Kerry, will remain with the business in his new role as chairman, Scotland.

Hogg comes to Gallagher from Bluefin where he was most recently managing director, broking, having previously held the position of head of corporate within the Bluefin Group.

Prior to that, Hogg was regional managing director for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Towergate and has held senior positions at Standard Life, Zurich and Scottish Widows during his 22 years in the industry.

Gallagher said in a statement that the appointment reinforces its commitment to the Scottish region.

Strategy

Jon Simpkin, area managing director – North and Scotland, UK retail: said: “Attracting the industry’s best talent is central to our strategy as we continue to build out our Gallagher proposition and brand right across the UK.

“Kenny’s energy and skill for leading high performing teams is well known in the industry and his market knowledge mirrors the broad profile of our client base in Scotland, making him an excellent choice to lead this part of our growing retail broking business.”

Hogg added: “Gallagher has achieved genuine transformation in the past few years and I have been hugely impressed by the way in which the organisation has essentially set a new standard of professionalism for how to operate and do business in this sector.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Gallagher and working alongside the team to continue to build the business in Scotland and champion the ‘client-first’ approach to broking for which Gallagher is well respected.”

