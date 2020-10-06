Insurtech Cloud Insurance hires ex-Scheme Serve director for UK launch

The company has hired Alex Astengo, previously sales director at Scheme Serve, to lead the charge for its end-to-end Software-as-a-Service insurance platform [including policy, claims, and distribution] from its new base in St Mary’s Axe, London.

Astengo, pictured left, told Insurance Age: “I have been in technology sales for almost 20 years now and see a huge opportunity for insurtech in the UK and the attraction of Cloud Insurance is that it is already has the right platform that is customer